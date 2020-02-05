advertisement

When it comes to winning Oscars, timing is often everything.

On its fourth weekend in Germany, Universal had booked “1917” in 3,987 cinemas, more screens than any other winner of the “Best Film” season. Both last year’s “Black Panther” and this year’s “Joker” had longer breaks on over 4000 screens, but long before their Oscar nomination. And many award winners get their votes through Oscar voting and beyond, but not at this level.

“1917” has earned $ 120 million domestically so far, which strengthens its perception as the best frontrunner in images. However, history also suggests that a surefire best-picture win is never a closed deal.

On the one hand, Neon’s “Parasite”, the main threat for “1917”, is also an impressive wave of tills (lower overall). In the meantime, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony), which earned just a little less than both of them together, and had reviews that were almost equal to “Parasite” and much better than “1917”, won fewer awards. And Netflix’s “The Irishman,” with minimal theater presence, risks closing on Sunday evening.

The Oscar show will reveal the eventual winners regardless of their assessment before the award. Here’s a tricky assessment of how box office is linked to Oscar wins.

“The sound of music”

Current hits that are often used to get the best picture.

Until the 1990s, the Oscar for best picture often went to one of the biggest winners of the year. The growth of the specialized side of the industry, driven by the marketing juggernaut Miramax, as well as the advent of screeners and online availability, democratized the process so that the success of top cash registers no longer correlated with the fame of Oscar. It was 16 years ago that the winner of the best picture was also among the ten best recordings of the year: “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” was the most successful film from 2003.

In the 91 years previously, at least 34 winners had gross earnings of $ 200 million or more domestically (within reach of “1917”). These include the blockbusters “Gone with the Wind”, “The Sound of Music” and “Titanic” (places 1, 3 and 5 among the largest local earners). But “Forrest Gump” raised over $ 700 million 25 years ago, and “Kramer Vs. Kramer $ 384 million. (If these two titles were made today, they would likely end up like “Marriage Story” on Netflix.)

In recent years, current hits have not won the “Best Film” title.

It’s been a decade since the academy increased the number of nominees from five to ten. Since then, over 30 films worth over $ 100 million have been nominated, but only two (“The King’s Speech” and “Argo”) have won. None of the last seven winners of the Best Picture reached this milestone.

Of this list, Green Book was the largest at $ 85 million. It was still number 37 of the biggest release in 2018 after titles like “Rampage”, “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Christopher Robin”.

Several hits were strong competitors.

The checkout strategy for “1917” is by no means a formula for success. In this case, “La La Land” and “The Revenant” together with the hits “American Sniper”, “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Hidden Figures” would have won.

Both “La La Land” and “The Revenant” came close to Best Picture (both won the director’s award and a main actor award). La La Land, which reached number 2 at the box office and released its biggest weekend post nominations, generated much of its gross $ 150 million after the Oscars. And “The Revenant” also made more than 75% of its $ 184 million after the Academy Awards. Both were December openings, with “The Revenant” sharing a platform release on Christmas Day with “1917”.

The Revenant had a similar price history to 1917, with the same gross after four weeks of release, and also won the Golden Globe for Drama film and the Director’s Guild. “La La” generated less revenue, but won the “Producers Guild” award in 1917. The films they had lost to – “Spotlight” and “Moonlight” – had grossed about the same amount or less than “Parasite”.

The shortened schedule for awards could help “1917”.

When the Academy members voted, “La La Land” and “The Revenant” continued to advance and place near the top ten, while “1917” ranked second last weekend.

It’s hard to find a one size fits all since the calendar has moved three weeks from the usual date for Oscars in late February or early March. An extreme case, the winner of the Oscar for the best picture, “Titanic”, held first place from its opening in December to March.

Another war film, “The Deer Hunter”, followed the most radical and risky pre-Oscar release ever. After a week-long qualification run in mid-December in New York and Los Angeles, the film disappeared from the cinemas. After being shown to academy voters only, the film reopened three days after the February 20 nominations and was driven by reviews and nominations to immediate success on the road to a gross (adjusted) $ 187 million success and five Academy Awards.

This was at the beginning of the era of distribution, when films were shown in several hundred cinemas from the start of their breaks. Universal was the first distributor to spot the film’s climax during the voting period. The presence and success of “The Deer Hunter” as the most successful film during the voting phase increased the chances.

neon

“Parasite” is in better shape than “Moonlight” or “Roma”.

No, the gross income of $ 33 million is not close to “1917”. However, the ticket sales for “Parasite” were many times higher than the last hits with subtitles. So “Parasite” rises above a typical non-English film competitor or favorite of critics, who may have harmed “Roma” with his primary exposure to Netflix.

The performance of “Parasite” was constant. It has been no less than 17th place in theaters in the last 17 weeks – despite being available on iTunes and elsewhere last weekend. Compare that to “Moonlight”, which maintained some theaters until the awards were given, but no more than # 18 from Christmas and not even in the top 20 in most weeks. Still, it won against the thriving “La La Land” that Neon did A great job, not only to maximize revenue but also to use the perceived public acceptance as a competitive advantage.

“Once upon a time in Hollywood” could be this year’s “Dunkirk” or “Saving Private Ryan”.

Assuming it doesn’t win, Quentin Tarantino’s film follows the scenario of two more rare summer hits for adults by renowned directors fighting for the title of “Best Film”. The two July openings, Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” and Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan”, were among the top rated of their years. “Ryan” was the biggest hit of the year, while “Dunkirk” was just under the top ten. They both lost to worse, less well-rated films that were current during the poll.

Although not at the review level of these films, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” still scored better than “1917” on Metacritic. Tarantino is an extremely popular director who, unlike Sam Mendes, has not yet been awarded for “Best Film” or “Best Director”. “Once” plays the Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt compared to the unknown main actors of “1917”. “Once” was the first film to be made entirely in Los Angeles and included a show business story (helped “The Artist”, “Birdman” and “Argo”). “Once” and “1917” each have ten nominations. Still, one looks like a long shot, partly because it’s old news, while the other shines like a shiny new penny.

When “1917” wins, credit Universal’s high risk, high reward release strategy is perfect for getting through the big night.

