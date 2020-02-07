advertisement

The Iowa 2020 caucuses will be remembered as a mess. First, the app that the Iowa Democratic Party purchased so that caucus organizers could report the night’s vote counts broke down, forcing the Party to delay publishing the results. The Party then proceeded to divide the results into pieces over the following days, only to have to withdraw and modify some of these partial figures, because data errors were identified. There was confusion and a data vacuum. Pete Buttigieg, who surpassed expectations, said he left Iowa “victorious”. Joe Biden’s campaign, which underperformed, made noise about the delayed results and “quality control”. The Times published an article simply titled, “Here’s a list of everything that went wrong in Iowa caucuses.” “

As of Thursday, when I write this, we still don’t have a hundred percent of Monday night’s numbers. (And we might not have really final results for some time: early Thursday afternoon, Tom Perez, the head of the National Democratic Committee, called for a new analysis of the results.) What is clear is that the Iowa caucuses ended up being a very close one between Bernie Sanders and Buttigieg, and, despite the evening speech of Buttigieg’s “victorious” caucus, Sanders might well get ahead of him to claim victory. (Or not.) Elizabeth Warren came third and Biden fourth, with Amy Klobuchar not far behind.

Of the four early voting states, Iowa was the place where Democrats focused most of their attention last year. New Hampshire and South Carolina seemed to favor Sanders and Biden, respectively, and Nevada was barely spoken. This makes it particularly strange that the Iowa results are now, in many ways, dismissed as a wash, or unknowable. Supporters of Sanders, in particular, are correct that they were denied the spoils of victory – at least in the media. Sanders is enjoying a wave of fundraising and looks solid in the next states, but Iowa’s story was not “Bernie, Front-Runner” – it was “Iowa, Catastrophe”. His campaign is naturally proud that his high end of Iowa came thanks to the strong support of minority voters, whom he wanted to appeal to in the predominantly white state. There is another aspect of the results that I think got lost in all this madness: in the past few weeks, Sanders has told his supporters, explicitly, that participation is crucial. “On caucus night, if someone tells you that the turnout is high, we win,” he said at a rally in Ames last month. “If someone tells you that the turnout is low enough, we lose.” On Monday, the turnout turned out to be poor. Sanders may have won anyway. I don’t know what to think of that. (Anyone have any ideas?)

My colleagues have done a good job of making sense of the different aspects of the consequences of the Iowa-caucus. In a variant of a kind of cheap boiler, it turned out that the application to the center of the collapse of the Iowa caucus was made by a company called Shadow, which in turn is an offshoot of ” a political non-profit organization called Acronym. Andrew Marantz, of the New Yorker, just stopped at the offices of Acronym a few weeks ago, before all that, and wrote an article on the veteran democrat behind the behavior, which he described as “a techno – star-eyed utopian, inclined to believe that a wide range of social ills can be cured by another innovation, another series of investments or another application. Meanwhile, Sue Halpern, who has been sounding the alarm about the poor state of the electoral infrastructure for years, broke down how it all came about and what to do about it. To begin, she wrote, “The United States must stop having for-profit companies that hold elections, ban candidates from funding companies that also provide electoral technology for primaries and general elections, and provide sufficient training for tellers, who are the intermediaries between voters and the result. “

Before leaving Iowa on Wednesday, I spoke to a number of distraught Iowans about what had happened and what was being said about their state and its political processes. The caucuses themselves, in high school gymnasiums and libraries and town halls, went well. The results would eventually come out. This demand for an election night which begins with uncertainty and ends with resolution is an arbitrary modern creation of the media, and television news in particular. I could sympathize with their frustration, but not with their conclusions. The primary process is arbitrary. Iowa first is arbitrary. These are not constitutionally mandatory aspects of American self-government: parties hold primaries to build momentum around their candidates, to project confidence and skill, to create justification for an appointment. After Democratic presidential candidates have spent months campaigning and millions of dollars, Iowa’s results will not help these ends. There is no other way to see things.

