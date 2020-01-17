advertisement

I have been asking people in the past few weeks in Iowa what they think this long, long primary process has accomplished. Presidential hopes have been coming to Iowa for a year or more, in some cases. The Democratic Party has held debates since June, and candidates have collectively held thousands of rallies, town halls, meetings and greetings, house parties and prospecting events here and in New Hampshire, Carolina South, Nevada and other states. They conducted interviews with hundreds of journalists, aired television and online advertisements, sent countless emails, solicited tens of millions of dollars in donations, hired staff, trained volunteers and put in place gigantic and costly operations capable of operating both locally. and at the national level at the same time. In a sense, this long period of pre-voting was spent on amassing and displaying political strength.

And yet, over the past week, two large polls – one from CNN and the Des Moines Register, the other from the University of Monmouth – have revealed that a large number of people in Iowa are still open to change their minds. It matches what I found during campaign events here. Even the people who followed all the time, who went to the candidates and who thought deeply about issues such as health care or education – even some of these people, with only a few weeks before caucus, you will say that they always weigh their options. So what did the Democratic Party get for its annual primary competition?

On Monday, Cory Booker, the charismatic senator from New Jersey who has never been able to transform this charisma into support in the polls, abandoned the race. It was a reminder that, for as seemingly endless as this race has been, and, as static as the top of the pack since, say, the summer, a lot has happened this year. What started as a historically vast presidential field – twenty-eight people officially participated in this race at one time or another – is now reduced to a dozen viable candidates and four legitimate leaders: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. And what started as a historically diverse presidential field has now become a battle between these four white candidates.

It’s easy to say what each of the top applicants has achieved in the past year. Biden has been sharpening since the summer, when he couldn’t seem to go a week without saying something appalling about the race or American history, and had shown durability in the polls. Warren and Buttigieg were able to develop huge ground operations, especially in Iowa. Sanders was able to raise huge sums of money and avoid a heart attack that raised questions about his physical ability to be president.

But what did the Party and its constituents get? At first, the size of the field was a source of pride for Democrats. But we expected that the choices and contrasts would become clearer as we got closer to the vote. This does not happen. After a spring and a summer of multiplication and competition of health plans, education plans, plans for rural America, etc., the race in its final weeks is not a distilled fight between the left and the center of the Party; it’s a scramble for position among a quartet of candidates who overlap in different ways.

On Tuesday, these four main candidates, along with Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer, met on stage at Des Moines for the last official debate before the start of the vote next month. The big problems were suppressed. Instead of a debate between the left and the center, Tuesday night’s event will be remembered as the place where a last-minute dispute between Warren and Sanders came to a head. The day before, CNN reported that, in 2018, Sanders had told Warren that he did not believe that a woman could win the presidential election in 2020. The candidates were asked about it and, after the debate was over , Warren continued the argument with Sanders before leaving the scene.

You probably have your own opinion on the Warren-Sanders case. I have heard from many people this week who dismiss the story as a media obsession. It’s enough. But, like the narrowing of the democratic field to all white favorites, the Warren-Sanders dispute concerns representation and the slippery concept of electibility. I tend to think that all voters should talk about these things out loud, rather than settle them in their own heads. But on Tuesday I also couldn’t help but think about all the time spent on health issues during the first Party debates and how the memory and results of these past discussions prevented the candidates from have a lucid debate on the subject now, in the end, when it matters most.

