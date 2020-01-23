advertisement

Day 3 of the delivery negotiation for the CFO of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Meng Wanzhou, is taking place in Vancouver today. The crown begins its counter-arguments on double crime.

On days 1 and 2, Meng’s lawyers focused on basing the charges against the Huawei executive on US sanctions against Iran. Since Canada “rejected” the sanctions, violating them would not be a punishable crime in Canada, which means double extradition crimes are not respected.

Meng’s lawyers also raised issues such as Canada, which maintains its legal sovereignty by not enforcing American law within its borders, and whether HSBC – the bank that allegedly unwittingly processed Huawei’s proceeds from Iran – is an economic loss would be suspended if there are no sanctions.

Most questions asked by Judge Heather Holmes on the first day concerned whether Meng’s alleged behavior, if true and entirely within Canada’s jurisdiction, would lead to a viable domestic fraud charge. Holmes also asked whether the defense believes that all aspects of a fraud case must fall within Canadian jurisdiction for a fraud case to occur.

On Wednesday, the Crown Prosecutor, Robert Frater, made a devastating counter-argument to the defense claims, which were US sanctions: “Our theory is not complex. Lying to a bank [which creates a risk of disadvantage] is Scam.”

While Frater Holmes’ role as extradition judge speaks to focus on the Canadian side of the fraud law – which makes “double crime” a “misnomer” because its area of ​​responsibility is really “Canadian crime” – the focus of the morning discussion was on that by HSBC Own check whether Huawei should continue to be included as a customer when the news of the Skycom-Iran connection came for the first time.

Frater argues that the main criterion in the review was the potential reputational risk for HSBC to do business with a customer related to Iran – and the bank’s fears were eventually underpinned by Meng’s alleged misrepresentation that Skycom is not affiliated with Huawei, which adds to Loans and other banking related services will continue.

“The fact that Skycom is connected to Huawei would have affected HSBC’s decision to continue offering banking services to Huawei,” said the Crown’s lawyer. The fact that Ottawa advocates doing business with Iran in rejecting US sanctions is irrelevant.

“The defense may say that the Canadian government has promoted business with Iran, but what the government wants is irrelevant to companies when it comes to assessing reputational risk,” said the crown. “Your concern is, will we lose other businesses if we take over this business?”

Frater concluded on Wednesday that the court would have to reject “the rigidity” of US law implementation in a Canadian environment if the rigidity – in this case, the defense’s request, the entirety of the facts from outside of Canada in the Meng – Implement the case, but do the opposite when it comes to foreign laws – when the result is “absurd”.

“Canada would be home to every telemarketer in the world if all elements of a crime had to be in Canada for the court to be prosecuted,” said Frater. “… The nature of the lie [from Huawei / Meng to HSBC] is that it is a lie about the law. There is no way to rule out this aspect of American law. You have to consider it as a necessity. “

The court will continue on Thursday.

