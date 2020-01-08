advertisement

While the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show continues this week in Harrisburg, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scored some of the event’s most popular interactive activities.

They include striking attractions ranging from virtual reality horse racing to the “hempmobile”, a BMW with an interior, body and battery components made from hemp.

The farm show in Harrisburg is considered America’s largest indoor agricultural event. It runs until Saturday and ends at 5 p.m. January 11, 2020.

advertisement

Admission is free. Parking costs $ 15 on all plots managed by Farm Show Complex.

Click here for the event schedule.

Nikki Krize from Newswatch 16 has seen other parts of the farm show on Monday. Go here for more.

Click here to view the attraction of this year’s butter sculptures.

.

advertisement