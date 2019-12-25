advertisement

OTTAWA – A federal-backed public opinion poll has revealed a linguistic divide in the national capital over its light rail transition system.

Voting for the Privy Council Office in the spring, and recently posted online, showed that Francophones saw the new downtown rail line as more important to their lives than anglophone participants.

Anglophones at the research desks described the LRT as good for the city in general, just not so important to them personally.

The Francophones considered the LRT as important for them to deal with, especially with the interruptions on the bus routes as the railroad was running out.

Voting took place before the difficult start of the LRT in September and the days of troubled service that tarnished the image of the $ 2.1 billion system, which has been signed with $ 600 million in federal money.

Although the service has improved, there are still problems.

Jammed doors have been holding trains while crowds have flocked, system operators have not yet been able to pinpoint a train computer error, and riders have complained of a stink at the station by Parliament Hill that city officials only recently provided. last said it came from a sewer line drilled during construction.

Time explains why the final report, dated August but only publicly posted in the last 30 days, revealed that participants “observed that things seemed to be moving forward”.

However, the report suggests that locals saw federal LRT funding as a benefit to Ottawa in general.

Asked about the things the government has done to harm the city, participants had a harder time coming up with answers, aside from the flawed Phoenix pay system that has left paid, paid or paid civil servants as well as of inability to develop LeBreton Flats, a federal land space just west of downtown core.

