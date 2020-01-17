advertisement

In early December, a friend from Denver and I traveled to a conference in Las Vegas. I flew, he drove. We are both worried about the build-up of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and the strong signs that climate disturbances are now occurring. Which of us should have more carbon debt?

At least in some circles, the flying shame, which is translated from Swedish, has become fashionable. We zoom around the continent, sometimes across large oceans, because we can and because it is wonderful to compress long distances with so little effort, to dive into new geographies and cultures so quickly and because, as is the case with my friend and me was, we thought our work required it.

However, quick and easy movements are costly.

If aircraft emissions were one country, they would be somewhere between Japan and Germany. According to the World GHG Emissions Flow Chart 2014, this corresponds to around 1.5 percent of global emissions (carbon dioxide equivalent) in 2012. Other sources who cut the greenhouse gas cake differently put it at 2.4 percent. Residential buildings (11.2 percent), cars and trucks (10.6 percent) or even cattle and dung (6.5 percent) produce even more.

However, this can underestimate the impact of airline emissions. Scientists suspect that emissions at high altitudes are twice as high or higher than in the ground due to chemical interactions. There is still uncertainty about how contrails generated by aircraft can force radiant heating.

And then there is that, summarized in a New York Times Headline from October: “‘Worse than expected’: Aviation emissions far exceed predictions.” History says that air traffic has dramatically exceeded efficiency gains, which means excessive emissions growth. By 2050, planes could make up 25 percent of the global carbon budget as emissions from other sectors expire fossil fuel combustion, according to a 2019 report from the United Nations’ International Civil Aviation Organization.

The wider environment is a rapid growth in air traffic, increasing from 1.8 billion passenger trips worldwide to 4.3 billion trips between 2000 and 2008, according to the International Air Transport Association. By 2040, 8.2 billion passenger trips will be estimated annually. North American aviation has been part of this growth, but the bigger future story will be China, India and other countries as they create larger middle classes that can afford air travel. Even if aviation technology improves and emissions from other sectors decrease, growth will result in aviation causing 20 percent of global emissions by the middle of the century.

Relatively few people cause most aircraft emissions. The International Council for Clean Transport notes that high-income and middle-income countries are responsible for 90 percent of emissions. The United States alone is responsible for 24 percent of emissions. The Canadians look a little better per capita. Less developed countries, in which half of the world’s population lives, make up only 10 percent of the total CO2 that is produced in connection with the transport of people by air.

Few also fly frequently within the USA: 12 percent of the population fly 66 percent of the flights. “Although huge apartment buildings and huge SUVs are a well-known symbol for excess emissions, frequent flyers are among the people with the highest CO2 emissions,” says Robert Henson in The Thinker’s Guide to Climate Change, Only six percent of the world’s population has ever flown.

The success of the ski industry in the past 60 years has been closely linked to the wing of the aircraft. The ease of the flight was so important that many ski resorts offered airlines grants or at least income guarantees. This puzzles. Snow shovels, perhaps more than most, take environmental values ​​into account, not least the joy of snow. Greenhouse gases immediately and immediately threaten the snow. If winter can still bring enormous amounts of snow, the edges are visibly frayed, especially in spring. How can we damage what we value? What is our responsibility?

Despite promising gains, including the start of electrified short-haul air travel, important technical solutions remain a long way off. Rather, there is a risk of dramatic climate disturbances.

The concerns about the climate

What worries climate scientists the most is not the evidence of climate change that has taken place so far, but what is already anchored in the system to emerge later. Rising heat is well documented. The years between 2014 and 2018 were the five warmest years worldwide since recording started in 1880, according to the Dutch Environmental Protection Agency (data for 2019 were not available at the time of this writing).

Yes, the climate warms and cools itself. A 2019 report by the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that the variability between years and decades is very high. However, some weather extremes have human fingerprints. Think of the forest fires in Australia that covered areas the size of Switzerland in a few days at the beginning of January. How New York Times Columnist Paul Krugman comments: “Climate change increases the likelihood of extreme weather events.”

Can the January storms of recent years in both Vail and Aspen be part of it? Possibly. Whistler always had winter rains because it was much lower in height and near the ocean. But Whistler’s rains are likely to become more common. The altitude on the ski mountains of Whistler and Blackcomb, where rain turns into snow, will increase.

Scientists have determined that we must warm up within two degrees Celsius, otherwise there is a risk of serious destabilization. 1.5 degrees Celsius would be better. Temperatures worldwide have already risen by one degree Celsius, in some places less, in others more. Even if emissions are stopped tomorrow, the heat generated from existing air pollutants is likely to increase temperatures worldwide by another 0.5 ° C.

Why the excitement by a degree or two? Even a small change can have an oversized impact. Keep in mind that it only took a degree or two to plunge Earth into the Little Ice Age, so Queen Elizabeth could routinely play ice games on the frozen Thames in the 16th century. But then there was the ice age when the glaciers marched south through North America. The last ice age advance moved parts of Canada up to four kilometers deep and extended south over Wisconsin and other border states. It was accompanied by an average drop of five degrees C.

The change cannot be smooth or linear. The IPCC Special Report 2019 found that the American South warmed up very little. But in places with higher altitudes and northern latitudes, the temperature in Alaska and western Canada has increased by five degrees since the 1950s. The Washington Post Juliet Eilperin wrote in December about cemeteries in coastal towns in Alaska that are flooded with water as the earth melts.

Scientists are annoyed by feedback loops. For example, there is the albedo effect. White reflects sunlight, but dark materials absorb it. This was demonstrated in the San Juan Mountains in Colorado when storms released dust from the deserts of the American Southwest in the snow fields over Telluride, Silverton and other mountain towns. The dark dust makes the snow melt faster. Now consider what happens when the glaciers recede and the Arctic sea ice is replaced by dark colored sea water.

To stay within this margin, we have to cut emissions drastically. Instead, we accelerate like a driver making a tight turn.

Think about what has happened since 1988. Even then, climate researchers had been increasingly concerned about the effects of air pollutants. James Hansen, a former Iowa farm worker, was convened by a congressional committee chaired by Tim Wirth, a Colorado senator, who enjoyed spending time in Crested Butte (as he still does when he’s no longer in the Senate). Hansen warned the senators of the risk of not curbing emissions. The carbon dioxide concentration, the most common greenhouse gas, was 350 ppm at the time, compared to 280 ppm at the beginning of the industrial revolution in England’s coal factories over two centuries ago.

This year they are expected to be around 420 ppm. They have more than doubled since Hansen’s warnings in the oppressive Senate hearing room in Washington. Instead of slowing down our emissions, we continue to add about three percent annually and have even increased the emissions rate in recent years. If we don’t see any drastic changes, babies born this year can expect a global concentration of 450ppm when they enter college or business school.

When I started researching climate change in 2003, scientists warned of greater risks of destabilizing the climate at 450 ppm. Since then, I’ve observed that scientists have largely tended to conservatism. Reality preceded the consensus science predictions. Forest fires in the northern boreal forests, which in 2016 forced 88,000 inhabitants around Alberta’s Fort McMurray to flee, were part of this reality.

A slow boat or maybe a train?

Perhaps the fires over the Arctic Circle unsettled the Swedes. In 2015, the Olympic biathlon gold medalist Bjørn Ferry undertook to stop flying. Some Swedish celebrities have followed suit. To avoid flying, the youthful climate activist Greta Thunberg traveled to the United States last summer to take urgent measures. It has a following, as recognized by Time Magazine labeled “Person of the Year”, he displaced a grumpy Donald Trump who believed the world was about his tweets. It is likely that some snowboarders will follow the Swedish activist with more attention to environmental issues.

No boats available for ski areas. What is the lowest carbon way to travel? Of course by bike, even if you are well on the bus. But don’t hurry. It’s almost a five-day trip from Toronto to Vancouver (before mentioning that Greyhound stopped service in western Canada two years ago, including Whistler, although several smaller bus companies have intervened to fill part of the gap.)

How about trains? So early guests arrived in Sun Valley, Idaho, the first ski resort in the United States. The ski area was created by Averell Harriman, owner of the Union Pacific Railroad, who carried passengers like Gary Cooper, Errol Flynn and other Hollywood stars after the lifts opened in 1936. Today, however, Ketchum no longer has any train tracks. Direct flights to the local airport depart from cities as far away as Chicago.

Rails remain close to multiple resorts, but with little consequence. In Colorado’s winter park, for example, rails come from a tunnel under the watershed, which is only a few tens of meters from ski slopes, and only deliver 10,152 travelers to the nearby depot in Fraser each year. A Denver ski train brings 20,000 passengers annually for day trips.

Whistler visitors still have the opportunity to train in Vancouver before heading to the Sky Highway. It’s a bit faster than the Greyhound bus, 96 hours from Toronto to Vancouver. The flight takes five hours. But even on low-cost return flights, 511.4 kilograms of carbon dioxide are produced, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations organization that has a website with a carbon tracker.

What makes economic sense for the environment and for the ski areas is that customers linger while flying. Whistler Council member Arthur De Jong pointed this out. Most of those who fly long distances are already doing so. A study commissioned by the National Ski Areas Association from the Colorado-based RRC on Rocky Mountain resorts found that 40 percent of overseas customers who flew stayed six days or more. Of the international travelers, 80 percent stayed six days or longer. The difference was particularly noticeable among those who stayed in the resorts between 10 and 22 nights. “International visitors are expected to typically have the longest stays, followed by non-state visitors (and then),” said RRC’s David Becher.

Can improved technology reduce the climate risk posed by air travel? It becomes more efficient in terms of fuel consumption per passenger kilometer. In other words, how far does a passenger travel with a liter? It has improved from 13.75 km / l in 1991 to 22.5 km / h today.

However, not all planes are created equal. You can bet that Air Force One, the jet that transports Donald Trump and other US presidents around the world, with its executive desk and dormitories will manage less than 22.5 passenger kilometers. Flying in first class has a three times higher carbon footprint than flying because there is more space and heavier seats available.

It also depends on how far you fly. Shorter flights have a higher CO2 intensity per mile than long-haul flights. A quarter of the fuel can be burned at 9,144 meters (30,000 feet). This makes short-haul flights, for example between Calgary and Edmonton or between Portland and Vancouver, the most energy-intensive.

However, this rule only applies until now. The weight of the fuel for long-haul flights itself requires a lot of energy for transportation. The WorldWatch Institute estimates that the most fuel-efficient distance for airlines is 2,600 miles (4,184 km), which is slightly longer than the trip from New York to Los Angeles. However, these additional kilometers still produce more fuel consumption and thus emissions. Shorter, if less efficient, is still less.

Driving a car can be worse than flying in some situations. That depends on the vehicle and the number of occupants. Driving from Toronto to Whistler in an SUV alone is more carbon-intensive than the aviation industry. It’s a tough call from San Francisco. The best travel comparison guide I found was compiled by the Union of Concerned Scientists. (See table on page 37).

For the water conference in Las Vegas, my friend from Denver rented a medium-sized electric hybrid that managed 100 km per seven liters and drove alone. I first flew to Reno, a woman next to me, whose hair was fashionably dyed and blonde at the ends. Her perfume almost made me gasp as I studied the slopes of Deer Valley and Park City below me. I flew from Reno to Las Vegas and saw Lake Tahoe. When I returned to Denver, I was flying straight from Las Vegas when my friend was driving.

My research on the website of the International Civil Aviation Organization showed that I had 109.1 kg less CO2 emissions than my friend with 151.5 kg in his rented hybrid car. If my friend and I had driven the car together, we would have much less CO2 emissions.

My friend buys carbon offsets when traveling, whether by car or plane. Such offsets have become more common. Air travelers who fly in and out of two mountain resorts are now participating in an offset program called Good Traveler. Good Traveler was initiated in 2016 by San Diego International Airport, which commissioned the Rocky Mountain Institute to manage it. There are currently 17 participating US airports, including those in San Francisco, Seattle and New York City.

To qualify, offsets must demonstrate actions that can be verified and measured, and demonstrate additionality. Would this action have taken place or would have been avoided if the money had not been invested? The $ 8 round-trip flight from New York’s La Guardia airport to Aspen, collected from New York airport, is said to improve shipping efficiency in the port. The collections at Jackson Hole Airport are designed to ensure that native prairies on the May Ranch in southeastern Colorado are not plowed and continue to bind carbon. Telluride Bluegrass has also paid compensation payments to all festival goers, which are also used to maintain the prairie.

When we feel better about offsets, some analysts were skeptical. We need real emission reductions, not just compensation payments, they say.

Can shiny devices save us?

Burning biofuels instead of fossil fuels would theoretically reduce emissions. However, they could not reach an order of magnitude. In 2018, only 2 million liters of alternative jet fuel were produced compared to the 360 ​​billion liters of jet fuel consumed that year. Some also suspect that the CO2 life cycle costs of biofuels hardly make them any better than conventional fossil fuels.

Potential electrification has been causing a stir lately. Fully electric aircraft were used at an airport near Denver in 2019 to train pilots. In December, a Vancouver company attracted international attention when it carried out a 10-minute demonstration flight on a 17-passenger seaplane that was upgraded to run on batteries. The seaplane operator Harbor Air hopes to start commercial operations within two years of proving the safety of the e-aircraft. It is planning a future fleet of 40 electric aircraft for short flights along the Pacific coast in the Seattle-Vancouver region.

Ampaire also focuses on slower, shorter-range and shorter-range aircraft. Think of the short-haul aircraft that shuttle passengers between the Hawaiian Islands. Peter Savagian, the company’s senior vice president of engineering, told an audience in Aspen in November that such short-haul flights were responsible for a third of global air emissions.

Ampaire and another company, IKHANA, have also received orders from NASA to develop hybrid diesel / electrical configurations for the 19-passenger Twin Otter.

Advances in battery storage are required to enable electrified flights over longer distances. Battery storage has improved. The battery in a Tesla 3 has a ten times higher energy density than the EV 1, an early electric vehicle that went into production at General Motors in 1996. The energy from batteries increases by eight percent annually.

But much, much more is needed. Even the latest batteries only hold two percent of the liquid fuel. Wired Magazine explained in a 2017 story. In other words, 1,000 pound (454 kg) jet fuel provides about 14 times more energy than a 1,000 pound battery.

In his talk at the Aspen Institute event “The Future of Aviation in a Limited Carbon World” Savagian advised patience. “It will be decades before the largest aircraft is likely to be fully electrified,” he said. But if this happens, both airlines and consumers will benefit. His company predicts 90 percent savings in electric aircraft and a 50 percent reduction in maintenance costs. These savings will in turn enable airlines to cut fares by 15 percent and produce 40 percent more volume.

Amory Lovins from the Aspen region, co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Institute, said at the same event that aircraft manufacturers could use carbon fiber composites to make aircraft three to five times more energy efficient. “Many metal components shouldn’t be today,” said Lovins. He quoted a simple coffee pot for $ 20. Replaced by a high-tech model with energy consumption, it saves weight and thus fuel. “You take a pound from a typical airplane and the cost of fuel is $ 2,000.”

Lovins has credentials. In 1976 he wrote a pioneering essay in the midst of the Arab oil embargoes Foreign Affairs Magazine on climate change, renewable energies and energy efficiency. Both companies and governments reacted sluggishly to his visa. Time has largely proven him right.

Price signals are needed to encourage airlines to adopt fuel-saving technologies more quickly. “Without a clear market signal, providers and investors are largely left out,” said Lovins. He regretted incrementalism, which wasted fuel, efficiency and precious time. “The climate crisis will not wait,” he emphasized. “Business as usual won’t work.”

Some believe we are in a climate zone where we need to explore high-risk geoengineering strategies.

For example, can the temperature rise of accumulated greenhouse gases be counteracted by reflecting more sunlight from the earth’s surface with a huge mirror in space? Another calls for aerosols to be sprayed into the stratosphere, which is about 10 km above the earth’s surface, to simulate the effect of volcanic eruptions. A volcanic eruption in the Philippines in 1991 cooled the global temperature by 0.6 degrees Celsius for about two years.

Direct air capture is another idea that is part of a wider range of solutions known as negative emissions technology. This idea aims to remove carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. This is already done in Squamish by a company called Carbon Engineering. The company was founded in 2009 by David Keith, then a professor at the University of Calgary (and now at Harvard University). With the support of Bill Gates and Murray Edwards, the financier of the oil / tar sand delivery in Alberta (and co-owner of the Calgary Flames), Keith managed to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and convert it into fuel in 2015. With the support of the oil producers Chevron, Occidental and BHP he tries to achieve this on a large scale.

But Keith, mentioned in a 2013 book A case for climate engineering, warned against seeing geoengineering as a solution to climate change. “Our gadget-obsessed culture is all too easily approached by a shiny new technical fix,” he said. It is best to avoid emissions.

In aviation, however, it is easier to create the problem than solutions. One example of this is Denver International Airport, the fifth largest airport in the USA and a hub for many connecting flights to the ski cities. The airport is planning 39 new boarding gates to cope with the growing traffic. Nowhere in the coverage of the expanding airlines was the carbon footprint mentioned.

