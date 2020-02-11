advertisement

KEENE / NASHUA – The day before New Hampshire votes in its Democratic presidential primary, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg demanded on Monday to build their strength as front runners in a sharp race as energy Senator Amy Klobuchar gained ground .

Buttigieg and Sanders, who appeared first and second in delegates at the Iowa nomination contest last week, face eight rivals in Tuesday’s vote. But Klobuchar pulled in third in two opinion polls.

The man they are seeking to take over in the November election, Republican President Donald Trump, held his haunting rally Monday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, in a move to distract from the Democratic nomination contest.

The sheer number of Democratic candidates and undecided voters makes the outcome of the New Hampshire contest unpredictable, said Ray Buckley, the state Democratic Party chairman.

“This is everyone’s race to win,” Buckley told reporters Tuesday. “It makes these last few hours even more exciting.”

An undecided voter, 65-year-old Stacy Sand, was shown to see US Senator Elizabeth Warren but remained torn between her and Klobuchar.

“I can just decide as I go to the polls,” Sand said.

Here’s a look at Monday’s action on the campaign trail:

MY DECISION TIME ‘

Sanders, 78, a progressive who represents neighboring Vermont in the US Senate, has long led opinion polls in New Hampshire. But Buttigieg, a 38-year-old moderate and military veteran who served two terms as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has chosen the ground since Iowa.

In Plymouth, Buttigieg tried to reach out to undecided voters, referring to “future ex-Republicans” whom he said were more than welcome to support his campaign.

“It’s time for a decision,” Buttigieg said. He made a jab at Sanders, saying the self-described Democratic Socialist would have a hard time attracting to moderate voters.

“Knowing how much it depends on the unity of Americans, we cannot risk alienating Americans at this critical moment,” he said. “And that’s where I make my way with my friend Senator Sanders.”

In a separate event, Sanders targeted his attacks on Trump.

“I don’t know that everyone agrees with everything I say, but I think what we can agree on is that we cannot continue to have a president who is a pathological liar,” Sanders told a crowd at a sports club in Manchester.

On Monday night, Sanders drew a large crowd in Durham, where the US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive star, and rock band The Strokes joined him for a rally.

“Long time

A pair of polls released late Sunday and early Monday showed Klobuchar pulling in third behind Sanders and Buttigieg after the New Hampshire party debate on Friday.

“We feel great, it’s been a long time for me,” said Klobuchar, a Minnesota moderator, mentioning that she had visited New Hampshire 23 times since entering the presidential race a year ago.

Klobuchar told a crowd of more than 200 at Keene State College that she was the candidate who could appeal to independents and Republicans disillusioned by Trump’s divisive policies and rhetoric.

“There is a bunch of moderate and independent Republicans out there who feel this and know just what I’m talking about,” she said. “You need a candidate with great clothes who brings people with you.”

Although she criticized Buttigieg at Friday night’s debate, Klobuchar declined to name any of her rivals on the campaign trail, sticking to her promise of unifying the country, lowering drug prices, improving infrastructure and boosting funds for treating drug addiction and mental health issues.

A Boston Globe poll conducted with Suffolk University and WBZ-TV showed Sanders with 27%, Buttigieg with 19% and Klobuchar with 14% among the 500 likely voters over the weekend in New Hampshire. The survey had an error margin of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

A separate poll by WHDH / Emerson College also indicated Klobuchar was retiring in third.

Klobuchar rose after former Vice President Joe Biden, a moderate of his, stumbled across Iowa and showed an uneven performance in New Hampshire, where he called a voter Sunday “a dog-faced pony soldier,” making a framed phrase joke from John Wayne Films.

‘YOU MUST

At a crowded rally in Manchester, Trump made fun of the size of the crowd of Democratic candidates and based his election on the Democratic-led House of Representatives as a “scam.”

“With your help on November 3, we will defeat the Socialist Radical Democrats. We will win New Hampshire in a landslide!” Trump said.

Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire in 2016 to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Warren, aiming for a stronger outcome than anticipated in a neighboring state, in her state of Massaza, kept her focus on the president, refusing to criticize her democratic rivals or draw sharp contrasts between US policies. them.

“It’s up to you, New Hampshire, to decide, when there is a lot of fear, when there is a lot on the line, do we cry, do we struggle, do we back down, or fight?” Warren said in a standing ovation in Portsmouth.

Biden, coming off a disappointing fourth-place finish in Iowa and taking the spot in New Hampshire polls, also focused on Trump.

“Trump will tell us over and over again the economy is on the ballot this year,” Biden told a crowd of less than 100 people in Gilford, adding that the president was benefiting from the economic policies set by his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, and did not deserve credit for America’s strong economy. Biden was Obama’s vice president.

Support for Biden, a one-time Democratic primary candidate dropped nationally after Iowa’s 5-point contest to 17%, behind Sanders’ 20%, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll released Monday.

(Reporting by John Whitesides, James Oliphant, Simon Lewis, Amanda Becker, Michael Martina and Steve Holland in New Hampshire and Doina Chiacu, Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert in Washington; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter Cooney)

