advertisement

Bernie Sanders’ campaign from the outside begins to look like a winning campaign. Photograph by Tom Brenner / NYT / Redux

Bernie Sanders, seventy-eight years old, three months from a heart attack, survived the dark to become the co-leader of the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. He is always thin and determined; in my eyes, the feeling in his back deepened. During a tour of Iowa last weekend, he wore a suit with an open-necked shirt, and his hair was on the docile side of his line. There aren’t a lot of jokes in Sanders’ speeches right now, nor in the stories, nor in the people. He spoke to thousands of people in Iowa and did not answer a single question.

The more beautiful the Sanders polls, the more serious and even austere it seems. “Our infrastructure, our roads, our bridges, our border systems, the wastewater treatment plants are collapsing,” he said glumly to Ames. His hot air balloon perspectives were enough to excite his crowd; Sanders himself could deflate in a more familiar tone. Americans must endure “international embarrassment” for not guaranteeing health care. Did you want to “talk about vulgarity?” Consider the pharmaceutical leaders, “a bunch of crooks”. Without passion, he pursued climate change. “They underestimated the types of forest fires and forest fires that we will see. You all know that Australia, a beautiful country, is burning. The average American worker “doesn’t make a nickel more” than he or she did fifty years ago, he said, and “you have three more people with more wealth than the bottom half American company. You understood? Three people, one hundred and sixty million people. Why, you wondered, would someone invest in such a sick place? The answer, carried by its young crowds and substitutes: for children.

advertisement

It is common to describe the current split in the Democratic Party as opposing its left to its center. Another way of saying it is that the Party is divided between its probable future and its present reality. An Emerson poll from Iowa this week found that forty-four percent of Democrats under the age of fifty support Sanders; ten percent prefer Elizabeth Warren, and no other candidate has reached double digits. You would think a growing coalition of this size would be attractive to other Democrats, but Sanders was approved by only one of his Senate colleagues, Patrick Leahy, of Vermont, and by seven members of the House. On Friday, he had the backing of only one Iowa state legislator, while Amy Klobuchar was approved by eighteen. “Nobody likes it,” says Hillary Clinton of Sanders in a new documentary that has just been shown at Sundance, which seems true in a way, but irrelevant. Its constituents no longer look so much like Party strangers. They are starting to look like the future base. Former Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers spoke of an analysis he and some associates conducted which revealed that Sanders’ proposals would add $ 60 trillion to new spending programs, or about 20% of G.D.P. This is more than fifty times the new expenses proposed by Klobuchar, ten times those proposed by Joe Biden and almost double those proposed by Warren. According to Summers, Sanders’ program is almost three times the size of the New Deal. Sanders might quibble with the numbers, but the wide gap between the scale of his own programs and those of his rivals suggests something to explain why his supporters were so hard on other Democrats to step down. “In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, surrogate mother of Sanders, told New York magazine last month. The challenge for Sanders’ main campaign is whether the transformation of the Democrats has already started.

Last Saturday at the Ames City Auditorium, Sanders, traveling with Ocasio-Cortez and documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, drew a crowd of more than a thousand people, which means that two hundred of them had to watch the rally from a gym at the back. Moore went out to address them. “You are like me, this is the craziest crowd!” Said Moore. “We don’t show up two hours earlier than that!” But whatever the Sanders campaign is, it’s not for slackers. Sanders knew from the start of the race that he was likely to raise more money than any of his rivals, and he has – more than ninety-six million dollars so far, according to the countryside. His campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, is a former Harvard baseball player who trained at the Senate office of Harry Reid. His role in Operation Sanders resembles that which Rahm Emanuel played in the young Barack Obama: the character of an idealist campaign who understands something about power. Sanders’ campaign has a sharp slogan: “Not me. We. – and the brand image which continues to pivot, skillfully, to match the news. In Iowa last weekend, volunteers wore the last buttons, which answered questions about Sanders’ eligibility. They read “Bernie Beats Trump”. The Sanders platform is no less radical than in 2016, and the siege mentality of its supporters is intact. One of Sanders’ most outspoken substitutes, Rashida Tlaib, made headlines on Friday evening for whistling a mention of Hillary Clinton during a campaign event. (Tlaib later apologized.) But the Sanders movement, with all of its spiky emotions, is also starting to look like a winning movement. At all levels, there is an interesting tension, between helplessness and power.

Early Sunday morning, a hundred campaign volunteers were waiting to meet Sanders in an office in a shopping center. As people hurried, with their winter gear still in place, I tried to figure out what was different from 2016. The campaign operation was much bigger and better – everyone agreed there -above. But above all, they said, it was the same. “Honestly, I don’t think there is a difference – I think it’s the same thing,” said a woman by the name of Celia Ringstrom. Sanders’ consistency, faced with the opportunism and hypocrisy of Republicans and Democrats, was the point. “I mean, he’s been saying the same thing for forty years,” said a man by the name of Mike McElree. Sanders was on the right side of a competition between “democracy and barbarism,” one organizer told the group – with little, it seems, between them.

Throughout the fall, one wise thing to say about the race was that Democrats in real life were not the same as on Twitter – that they weren’t as attached to socialism and the demands for justice. social, and not so far to the left. In the real world, the line went, the Party was populated by a calmer group – older, less educated and less progressive. They wanted a little more public health insurance, a more balanced tax system and a return to public decency that they remembered – they were Biden. However, the week before Iowa caucuses, the distinction between the Party on Twitter and the real world seemed to collapse. “I just don’t like the wealthy,” said a woman named Sara Brizzi to Ankeny. “Maybe because of growing up poor.” Brizzi, who was there with her with her husband and five-year-old daughter, explained that she worked for a health insurance company, and that, if Sanders won, and her health insurance because All plans were made , she would probably lose her job. In 2016, experts sometimes described the Sanders and Trump campaigns as reflecting a “symbolic” policy, in which political positions mattered less than resisting the status quo. But the Sanders movement is deeply material: its members want Medicare for All, and a Green New Deal, and public colleges with no tuition fees, and they imagined these programs clearly enough to wonder if their own jobs could be affected. Brizzi had weighed the risks and the benefits and decided that she was with Sanders.

.

advertisement