advertisement

The incident occurred on January 31, a day known as the “day of leaving”.

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a possible conspiracy among Republican dissidents to blow up a truck that crossed the Irish Sea on January 31.

Officials are investigating a possible connection to a ferry crossing to Scotland and a bomb that was found on a truck in Armagh earlier this week.

On Monday, a detailed report was used to determine what the PSNI at the Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan calls “usable equipment”.

advertisement

The explosive device was secured by ATO colleagues.

Detective superintendent Sean Wright of the PSNI Department of Terrorism Investigation said Thursday afternoon that it was “republican dissidents” who were trying to attack.

“The information available to the police indicates that Dissident Republicans have deliberately and inconsiderately installed an explosive device on a truck, knowing and expecting that this will seriously affect the driver of this vehicle, road users, and the general public would be at risk of injury and possible death.

“If this vehicle had been driven and the device had blown up along the M1, over the Westlink or into the port area, the associated risks would not be taken into account.

“The only conclusion we can draw is that the dissident Republicans have once again shown total disregard for the community, businesses, and society as a whole.”

You can read Wright’s statement in full here.

advertisement