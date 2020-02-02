advertisement

CEDAR RAPIDS – The latest outage for Iowa bands is on.

Ahead of Monday night’s groups, which begin the process of state-nominating the state to elect US presidential candidates, Democratic candidates are taking their closing steps seriously across the state.

Public opinion polls show a close race between the leaders of 11 contenders who oppose challenging Republican President Donald Trump in November. US Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are close to the top spot, with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg not far behind.

advertisement

“I would call it the Super Bowl of campaigns,” cried US Senator Amy Klobuchar, whose bid was greatly extended in recent weeks, in a grief over the American football championship being held Sunday.

Here’s what’s happening in Iowa on the campaign trail:

“BERN-chella ‘

A confident Sanders, riding high in Iowa polls, drew a crowd of 3,000 on Saturday night at a star-studded event at the US Cellular Center.

Many of the mostly young attendees who make up the 78-year-old Sanders enthusiastic base wore “Bernie” T-shirts, while others were dressed in Vampire Weekend outfits, no doubt the highlight of the event.

Along with a Friday night concert at Clive featuring popular musician Bon Iver, the weekend gathering was informally dubbed the “Bern-chella,” after the Coachella music festival.

Sanders’ warm-up acts included activist and academic Cornell West, director Michael Moore and a host of progressive politicians.

“The reason we’re going to win here in Iowa, the reason we’re going to win the Democratic nomination, is because we’re a campaign of ours, not mine,” Sanders said, as Vampire Weekend played it on stage.

The campaign said the crowd was the largest of any candidate in Iowa this cycle.

Some Reuters interviewees interviewed were overseas and therefore unable to make the group Monday.

Tyler Martell, 28, a teacher from Wisconsin, said he was trying to catch some of the Democratic candidates this weekend in Iowa. He said the Sanders brand of democratic socialism would be a tough sell in a general election against Trump, which drew about 6,000 people to the same seat in 2017, after taking office.

“I think he would be the least fit of all,” Martell said. “I’m not saying Bernie can’t win, but if the Democrats want something certain, they have to go with someone else.”

IOWA TWO-STEP

Iowa’s bipartisan groups can be confusing even to Americans who follow politics closely. This year they attracted a group of European lawmakers and legislative staff who spent the weekend attending campaign activities to better understand the US electoral system.

Required groups require voters to attend a lengthy meeting and vote openly by raising their hands or gathering with other supporters.

Bystanders do not vote only once. After the initial result, supporters of any candidate who fails to register 15% of the vote have the opportunity to “shuffle” with another candidate, before making a final count to determine the winner.

Kerstin Lundgren, a longtime Swedish parliamentarian who was waiting to see Warren in Indianola, said he was impressed by how committed Iowans – and volunteers pouring in to the state from across the United States – are in the political process.

SUPER T B PART LOTS OF GARMENTS

Some of the candidates would catch their super-loaded schedules on Sunday by joining the Iowans to watch the Super Bowl.

Sanders’ campaign is hosting a “big party for games” in Des Moines as Warren plans to drop a party hosted by a group of liberal activists in the same city.

Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota, will talk to football fans during the first half at a bar in Johnston, Iowa. Buttigieg’s campaign said he planned to visit several Des Moines bars during the game.

Senators may not be able to capture the end result. All three will return to Washington by late Monday, when closing arguments begin in the Senate’s impeachment judgment of Trump.

(Additional reporting by Joseph Ax and Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Colleen Jenkins and Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Tom Brown and Daniel Wallis)

advertisement