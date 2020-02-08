advertisement

MANCHESTER – Democrats struggled to gain an edge with voters last Saturday before the upcoming New Hampshire party presidential nomination contest, where Pete Buttigieg began drawing fire as a rising candidate.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana ended up in a virtual tie with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on results coming in from Monday’s Iowa caucuses. Both men claimed victory, while US Senator Elizabeth Warren followed in third, and former Vice President Joe Biden trailing in fourth.

Problems that hit groups of nations overshadowed any victory before the New Hampshire contest on Tuesday and cast a bad side as the Democratic Party began the process of selecting a candidate to face Republican President Donald Trump in November.

advertisement

Here’s what’s happening in New Hampshire on the campaign trail.

EMFIZA N ON Chair

After what has been a largely beloved Democratic campaign, Biden’s team drew gloves and targeted the 38-year-old Buttigieg with a faded digital ad that extends Biden’s decades of public life experience against that of the former mayor.

The ad makes liberal use of former well-known former President Barack Obama in a summary of the issues of the ex-mayor’s small towns and also gets a repeat in his troubled record with African-Americans.

It shows Biden helping to pass the Affordable Care Act while Buttigieg installed decorative lights under city bridges; Biden helped secure Iran’s nuclear deal while Buttigieg negotiated easier regulations for pet scanners; Biden helped save the American auto industry as Buttigieg “revitalized South Bend city center sidewalks” with decorative bricks.

The ad, which will be released on Facebook and YouTube in New Hampshire, shakes Biden’s work on banning assault weapons as he observes that Buttigieg forced the city’s black police chief.

“We are electing a president. What have you done,” the ad concludes.

Buttigieg spokesman Chris Meagher took to Washington’s politics as usual to trivialize the concerns of ordinary communities. “The Vice President’s decision to run this announcement speaks more to where he currently stands in this race than to Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran,” he said.

Biden, 77, finished a distant fourth in Iowa and everyone agreed he would lose New Hampshire in the first moments of a Democratic debate Friday night.

For months, people close to Biden’s campaign had said that going negative would be detrimental to his political brand, which was built around empathy and optimism.

But his poor finish in Iowa seems to have changed that stone. In New Hampshire, he has been far more critical of his rivals by name. Buttigieg’s announcement marks a significant escalation that is likely to have some risk of being struck.

PRE-RUNNER T TO UNDERDOG?

At a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, Biden began to recover as an addict.

“I’ve never paid attention to all this first speech since I entered the race.” He listed various political and personal obstacles in his life. “I know that nothing becomes easy.”

He reiterated his warning that the appointment of Buttigieg or Sanders would be an unacceptable risk to Democrats.

In line with the ad, he shed light on Buttigieg’s tenure as mayor of South Bend, saying there was a difference between managing a small town’s budget and his job, marching through the Recovery Act economic stimulus package. of $ 900 billion through Congress after 2008- Recession 2009

For Sanders, Biden said for all his time in Congress, Sanders had made no progress in approving his Medicare for All plan. “He has failed to move the ball a single inch.”

NJ ED EDGE P BR BUTTIGIEG

Suffolk University’s latest New Hampshire Democratic voter turnout survey shows Buttigieg up 25% to Sanders’ 24%, within a margin of 4.4 points and shows a clear split between the Indiana moderate and the standard holder of progress. of the party from neighboring Vermont.

In the two-day poll of the top 500 potential Democratic voters, Buttigieg has risen 14 points since the first poll was published on February 3.

Warren, the Sanders liberal from Massachusetts next door, was third with 14% and Biden finished fourth with 11%, the poll showed. The other candidates were single digits with 7% of undecided voters.

A CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center showed Sanders still holding a lead, but with Buttigieg speeding to win it.

BLOOMBERG BACKING

Campaigning away from New Hampshire, to Oklahoma City, billionaire Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg drew another endorsement Saturday, this one from a 2018 Michigan Democrat elected to a district Trump held two years ago.

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, one of 31 Democrats representing congressional districts Trump won in 2016. “Michigan needs an economic champion in the White House,” she said in a statement.

Another of those Democrats, former Navy helicopter pilot Mikie Sherrill, endorsed Bloomberg on Thursday, as did former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who on Friday became the first former Trump administration official. high who backed a Democratic hope in the 2020 election.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax and James Oliphant in Concord, N.H. Additional reporting by Ginger Gibson in Los Angeles Writing by Doina Chiacu Editing by Matthew Lewis and Chizu Nomiyama)

advertisement