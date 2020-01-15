advertisement

CHIAYI, Taiwan – An alarm sounds, and pilots race toward their jets, which are under hard protection in the warm winter sun of southern Taiwan.

Her crawling in the air was just an exercise in front of an audience of journalists. However, for the Taiwanese Air Force and its most advanced fighter, the newly upgraded F-16V, the threat from China across the narrow Taiwan Strait is very real.

The Chinese regime claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has not relinquished the use of force to bring it under its control. Taiwan, formerly known as the “Republic of China”, has its own democratically elected government, military, and currency.

Chiayi Air Force Base, surrounded by arable land near the coast, is the first in Taiwan to be equipped with F-16Vs that will carry improved radar and avionics equipment and will eventually deploy new air-to-air missiles.

Chiayi’s F-16 pilots are on duty around the clock to test the Chinese jets, which regularly try to scan the island’s airspace.

“If anything happens and we are needed, we can climb,” said pilot Yen Hsiang-sheng, 33, a lieutenant colonel who completed his flight training at Luke Air Force Base in the United States.

Yen has intercepted Chinese H-6 bombers and J-11 fighters, saying he is confident in Taiwan’s defense forces.

“I believe that our performance can compete with the skills of the latest mainland J-10 and J-11 fighters,” said Yen.

The Chiayi F-16 regularly patrol the cross-strait, sometimes streaking so deep that when they return they need to be washed to remove the salt spray and prevent corrosion.

China has sent about 2,000 bomber patrols to Taiwan Strait annually, Taiwan Defense Minister Yen Teh-fa told Parliament in November.

President Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected after a landslide on January 11 after promising to stand up to China’s threats, has made strengthening the Taiwanese defense a top priority, including strengthening the domestic defense industry so that high-tech Equipment such as submarines can be made.

Although Taiwan’s Air Force is well trained, it is overshadowed by the Chinese Air Force, which adds stealth fighters and whose bombers have been practicing exercises on the island regularly since Tsai took office in 2016.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducted a military exercise on the day of the presidential election in Taiwan. Shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election victory, the Chinese state media warned that Beijing could take military action to reunite Taiwan with the mainland.

Due to Chinese pressure and Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation, the United States is the only large country to sell island weapons. You are required by law to provide Taiwan with self-defense resources.

Last year, the United States approved the sale of 66 new Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighters and 75 General Electric Co engines, as well as other $ 8 billion systems.

Taiwan is also upgrading its existing 144 F-16 A / B jets to the more advanced F-16V variant. That should be completed by 2022. Around 15 are already in use in Chiayi.

By Ben Blanchard. The Epoch Times contributed to this report.

