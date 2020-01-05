advertisement

VANCOUVER – Environment Canada says a large stretch of north and east Vancouver could expect more snowfall in the next 24 hours.

The agency says heavy snowstorms between Hope and Merritt along the Coquihalla Highway could result in accumulations of up to 10 centimeters today and again at night.

In addition, it says heavy snowfall will begin Monday morning with accumulations that may exceed 15 centimeters on Monday.

He says drivers can suffer sudden sight loss, prompting them to slow down, look at tail lights and be ready to stop if necessary.

The latest warning comes after significant snowfall in the area over the weekend.

The Canadian Avalanche declared high and significant avalanche hazard assessments for some areas in the province at alpine, steep and below-sea levels.

A high risk rating indicates very unbelievable avalanche conditions and field travel is not recommended, according to the non-profit organization’s website. Natural avalanches are possible and those caused by humans are most likely.

A man died after an avalanche near Merritt on Saturday, the RCMP said in a statement.

The Mounties said they responded to an avalanche report near Cabin Lake and Prospect Creek – about 57 miles southwest of Merritt – at 12:41 p.m. On Saturday. Search and rescue personnel reached the airline and found the victim, whose identity will not be released.

Initial reports from the scene indicated that one person was trying to find a second person trapped by a slide, the RCMP said, adding that the two men were moving snow together behind the scenes when the avalanche occurred.

Mounties said people should monitor Canada’s avalanche for conditions and use extra caution while traveling in the rear.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 5, 2020.

