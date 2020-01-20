advertisement

According to the Irish Times / Ipsos’ first MRBI poll, the 2020 election will become a tight competition in which Fianna Fáil has an advantage in the early stages. An important finding is that Fine Gael has dropped six points to 23 percent since the last Irish Times poll in October, while the Fianna Fáil vote stayed solid at 25 percent.

Another notable feature of the survey is that Sinn Fein’s support has increased by seven points. After poor performance in local and European elections last May, it was generally expected that the party would lose ground in the general election. However, the survey suggests otherwise.

The Greens are represented by a total of eight percent, in Dublin even by 15 percent. Here they have realistic chances of winning a number of new seats to increase the current number of two. Labor has dropped by one point to five percent and will struggle to maintain its current seven seats, while 18 percent of voters will continue to support independent and other smaller parties.

The poll suggests that a combination of parties will be required to form the next government unless there are significant differences of opinion during the rest of the campaign. This process is likely to be lengthy and complex.

Fine Gael needs to improve his position significantly to have a chance to stay in power. Satisfaction with party leader Leo Varadkar has declined significantly since October, but he is still by far the most popular party leader. Micheál Martin has also dropped since the previous survey, while Mary Lou McDonald’s rating has improved.

The government debates between Varadkar and Martin that were televised in the course of the campaign could still have a decisive impact on the result. The Fine Gael leader must do an impressive feat to return as a Taoiseach.

The problem with Fine Gael is that it has lost ground across the state since the last poll. Agriculture has been particularly hard hit, and this is clearly related to the ongoing crisis in the beef industry. But it has also lost the support among the younger voters it targeted under Varadkar. In contrast, Fianna Fáil’s support has changed little since October.

The large surge in support for Sinn Féin partially coincided with the party’s decision to join the Stormont executive after three years of suspension, and this move has obviously helped the party improve its reputation. He may also have benefited from the RIC commemorative controversy. It is uncertain whether he will be able to maintain this level of support until election day on February 8, as experience to date suggests that his election results are lagging behind his poll values.

In one way or another, however, it looks like we’re standing in front of a cliffhanger of choice.

