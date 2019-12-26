advertisement

A man (35) appeared in court for a house fire in Navan, Co Meath, on Christmas night.

David Prescott, an English citizen with no permanent address in Ireland, was indicted on Wednesday morning before the Dublin District Court for three criminal offenses for damages and a burglary.

advertisement

Garda Ciara Dunican of Navan Garda station said that Mr. Prescott was charged at Navan Garda station at 8:46 p.m. and received no answer to the criminal damage charge.

Attorney Adrian Shanley, who represents Mr. Prescott, said there was no bail request at the time.

Mr. Prescott appeared in court in a white cauldron suit similar to that worn by the Garda forensic experts and was barefoot.

During the short hearing, he did not speak to the court. Judge John O’Leary granted Mr. Prescott legal aid.

Mr. Prescott has been taken into custody and is due to appear before the Dublin District Court on December 31st at 10:30 am.

advertisement