advertisement

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

“Powerful” stars Omari Hardwick and Naturi naughton gathered this week and looks so good. The couple on screen raised their eyebrows after stopping for the New York Fashion Week festivities.

Key facts: This week, Naturi went on Instagram with a must-see slideshow of moments alongside Omari.

advertisement

Key details: Naturi also went to her Instagram Story page with pictures of herself with the co-stars of “Power Book II: Ghost” Method man and Michael Rainey Jr.

Wait, there is more: Details surrounding upcoming “Power” spinoffs and key characters have recently surfaced online.

In addition to the previously announced “Power Book II: Ghost”, the premium cable operator also ordered “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”, “Power Book IV: Influence” and “Power Book V: Force”. “Raising Kanan” is a prequel that takes place in the 90s during the first years of the character of “Power” Kanan Stark. “Influence” will follow Rashad Tate in his quest for political power. “Force” focuses on Tommy Egan after cutting ties and putting New York in his rearview mirror for good. Larenz Tate will resume his role as Rashad Tate in “Influence”, while Joseph Sikora will return as Tommy for “Force”. (Variety)

Before you leave: Last weekend, the creator of “Power” Courtney kemp talked about what fans should expect when the actress Mary J. Blige stars in the next series “Power Book II: Ghost”.

It really is a continuation. It resumes 72 hours after the end of Power Book I and pushes you directly into what will happen next. I mean, there is Mary, there is Method Man and there is a very complicated and interesting framework with which we are dealing But, a lot of what was in the Original Power, which is the idea of ​​being torn apart between two worlds, is there.

advertisement