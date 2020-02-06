advertisement

Omar Khadr, who has served his prison sentence and is now a free man in Canada, has lost a preliminary ruling to an Ontario court over whether he should answer questions pertaining to an attempt on him. collecting damages awarded by a U.S. Court.

To be more precise, an Ontario court has said Khadr must say which articles in a 50-point fact statement – which he signed in 2010 as part of a war crimes conviction statement before a military commission discredited – with which he disagrees. Khadr says he signed the statement after being abused at a prison in Guantanamo Bay and says he did so only to return to Canada to serve his sentence.

He received an eight-year sentence from the military commission. He was repatriated to Canada in 2012, and served his sentence in a Canadian prison before being released on bail in 2015. In 2017, the Canadian government formally apologized to Khadr, and awarded him $ 10.5 million for violating it. his Charter rights.

In 2019, an Alberta judge ruled that Khadr had served his sentence, and was a free man.

Yeah, what’s going on now?

In 2015, Khadr lost a lawsuit in Utah, filed in 2014, by the widow of Sgt. Christopher Speer, a US Special Forces soldier Khadr, was charged with murder in battle as a 15-year-old in Afghanistan in 2002, and Sgt. Layne Morris, another American soldier, was blinded by a bush.

The Utah court ordered a $ 134 million bail.

At the time, Khadri was serving the remainder of his sentence in Canada.

He offered no defense to the lawsuit and has said he has no financial resources to hire a lawyer to represent him in Utah, and in any event, he would not be allowed to enter the United States to defend himself.

Omar Khadr appears in the Edmonton courtroom with his lawyer in hopes of obtaining a Canadian Passport to travel to Saudi Arabia and permission to speak with his sister in Edmonton, December 13, 2018.

Greg Southam / Postmedia

Seed is happening in Canada?

Well, two things. The first is that an Alberta court ruled that Khadr’s sentence had expired. (He had also appealed for his conviction to be overturned in the United States; as of January 2020, a US civil court refused to force a military court to hear Khadr’s appeal.)

Meanwhile, another litigation entered the Ontario judicial system that, in essence, is the attempt of Tabitha Speer, widow of Christoper Speer and Morris, to collect damages awarded in 2015 in Utah.

The final ruling was not final on that front – it was a pre-trial ruling, when a case management master said Khadr had to answer specific questions about which articles in the 50-point statement of fact he signed in 2010 with which he now disagrees.

“Plaintiffs” – that is, families “have the right to know which specific factual statements Mr Khadr claims are untrue,” Linda Abrams, a master of litigation administration, said in her ruling.

A similar enforcement request was also underway in the Alberta courts. Dan Gilborn, Calgary’s attorney representing Speer and Morris in the Alberta case, declined to comment Thursday.

Do we know what Khadri disagrees with in the statement of facts?

No, and Nathan Whitling, Khadr Edmonton’s lawyer, also declined to comment on the case.

It is also possible for Khadri to appeal the preliminary ruling instead of responding.

Since 2015, Khadr has been out on bail, living in Alberta

What about Khadr’s solution?

This has nothing to do with this case.

In 2017, the Canadian government gave Omar Khadr $ 10.5 million because, as the Supreme Court of Canada found in 2010, Khadr’s rights were violated in Guantanamo Bay, and the Canadian government contributed to that violation.

Is there a catch?

Something like that. In 2017, lawyers for Speer and Morris tried to keep money for Khadr awards. In July 2017, the Ontario court dismissed the attempt by those lawyers to freeze the Canadian government’s payment to Khadr.

What about now?

Since 2015, Khadr has been out on bail, living in Alberta. He married in 2016, and in 2017, was admitted to nursing school in Red Deer, Alta., A city halfway between Edmonton and Calgary, before dropping out.

He used $ 3 million of his own money to buy an Edmonton strip mall. Most recently, he was scheduled to speak at Dalhousie University.

With files from The Canadian Press

