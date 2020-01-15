advertisement

Athletes are not just role models of sports and need to talk about social and political issues just like American footballer Megan Rapinoe at last year’s World Cup, said the CEO of the independent German Athletes Association Athleten Deutschland.

Johannes Herber said on Wednesday the International Olympic Committee’s Rule 50 banning any political message at the Olympic venues or medal ceremonies at this year’s Tokyo Olympics to avoid turning the Games into a political tool was robbing the world of interesting rumors.

“I understand the IOC’s argument that it does not want to turn the Games into a political message contest,” he told Reuters. “Some places are very sensitive, even a small message can provoke emotions.

advertisement

“But athletes affect a lot of people in the world, especially young people. I could not wish for more than to have athletes who deliver amazing performances on the field but are also socially engaged with a single mindset.

“Think about how strongly Megan Rapinoe has spoken in favor of minority rights. It’s sad to get such a chance (from Rule 50).”

Rapinoe has been a prominent supporter of LGBT rights and equal pay, being part of the team that sued American football last year for gender discrimination.

The Balloon winner has also not been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump and declared celebrities that the team would not “go to the White House” (explanatory) before the team that won its second consecutive world title. last year.

“Political thinking does not always have to be divisive, to think about the environment or equality. To show young people that you can be an athlete at the same time and also make changes, ”Herber said.

INCOME T HIGH TV

Herber also wants a discussion on revenue sharing for athletes after the Germans won a major victory a year ago with the German Cartel Office, saying the IOC and the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) were subject to existing competition laws.

As a result, they will have to grant more rights to promotional activities before and during the Games. Some other countries, including the United States and Great Britain, have pursued and somewhat relaxed restrictions.

In essence, athletes will be able to have greater freedom to maximize their income from the huge exposure the Olympics bring.

“Overall it was a very positive development,” he told Reuters. “Now there needs to be clarity on what exactly this means. We must now use in Tokyo the potential created by this decision. “

The IOC says redistributing more than 90% of its multi-billion dollar revenue is vital to many athletes, federations and the National Olympic Committees with limited resources.

“I still believe we need to get to that point (of a large portion of the revenue for athletes),” Herber said. “Or at least have some serious discussion about it. Are there ways for athletes to get a bigger share without compromising the solidarity model?”

Russia will also be in focus in Tokyo as the nation faces another Olympic exclusion over its extensive multi-sport doping system.

It is awaiting a Sport Arbitration Court ruling on the four-year ban imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in December.

“Our members want the process to start as soon as possible,” Herber said. “Beyond that only those Russian athletes should compete in Tokyo, who have been proven clean and not mentioned in any of the doping reports.

“With our board we came to the conclusion that we are an association of athletes and we should be on the athletes’ side and that those not charged with wrongdoing should be able to compete.” (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

advertisement