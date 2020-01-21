advertisement

World Champion P.V. Sindhu could have won their match against Gayatri Gopichand at the start of the Premier Badminton League (PBL). Her team Hyderabad Hunters lost 2: 5 in the overall victory against Chennai Superstarz on Monday.

“In terms of our team, everyone played well. It was a game for everyone in mixed doubles and also for men in singles from Priyanshu (Rajawat). In the men’s doubles, there were a total of 14 games in the first game. In total, this was only the first draw. ” So we have to be positive, “said Sindhu at the press conference after the collision.

Gayatri is the daughter of Sindhu’s national coach Pullela Gopichand and the Hunters superstar who opened up for the match, and also had some positive words for her mentor.

advertisement

“I think it’s not uncomfortable to play Gayatri. It’s just a game, anything can happen and you may be playing with someone. I’ve been with Gopi for a long time, sir. It’s not that a coach always does should allow. ” Have fun, but you have to be tough on your part and he does, “she added.

The 2016 Olympic Games in Rio were a turning point in Sindhu’s career and four years later she wants to go all the way to Japan.

“From 2016 to now, my life has definitely changed a lot. I won a lot and lost a few games. I improved step by step. When I played in Rio, I was not that popular, the expectations were low.” Now it’s like we want a medal from Sindhu. I would see that very positively. I will say there is no additional pressure. I want to go there, do it well and get a medal for myself. So I’ll work hard. “It won’t be easy,” said number 6 in the world.

READ |

PBL: Chennai Superstarz starts 5-2 against Hyderabad Hunters

International internationals like Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth skipped PBL-5 to focus on qualifying for Tokyo 2020. However, Sindhu, who is number 1 for India at the Olympic Games due to her superior ranking, felt that she could learn a lot by playing in PBL.

“For me, PBL is like a series of games and I can learn a lot more from foreign stars. Every player here has a different mindset and we get different tips from them. I had a lot of fun with PBL and it’s one.” I am not very confident of qualifying for the Olympics.

“Fitness is also very important for every player. We have to stay fit both mentally and physically. In times when you feel tired, you have to rest. It is very important to choose tournaments because sometimes you don’t feel. ” 100 percent. The BWF says you have to play a certain number of tournaments, but I think it’s important to be completely fit. ”

The Indian shuttle was part of the now defunct Chennai Smashers in the first three seasons of PBL, before moving to the Hunters. She thanked the Chennai crowd for supporting them now.

“There are a lot of fans in Chennai and I am very grateful to everyone. People came here and supported me even though we played against them. It feels good. I am happy to be part of Hyderabad Hunters now, but it was great to be here today, “said the 24-year-old shuttler.

The two young players Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu played one of the greatest games in PBL history when Chennai defeated Hyderabad, and Sindhu commented.

“PBL will help a lot of young people. Lakshya and Priyanshu play, and for Priyanshu it was his first tournament and he played well. Anything could have happened because it was her (Chennais) trump card. If we won, you would have one Negative point, PBL is a good encouragement for these youngsters because they can learn a lot from the older players, “she said.

advertisement