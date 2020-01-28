advertisement

TOKYO – Tokyo 2020 organizers have been giving their final touches to preparations less than six months since the Olympics began, but the area they are most worried about remains readiness for any natural disasters that strike during the Games.

With thousands of strangers expected to land in Tokyo for the July 24 – August 9 event, organizers are keenly aware of the need to provide clear English guidance and raise awareness of what to do in the event of an earthquake or tsunami. .

On Tuesday, over 200 of the nearly 570,000 foreigners in Tokyo gathered at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, which will host events during the Olympics, to undergo drills aimed at making them more land.

As well as testing earthquake simulators, participants were also taught how to use fire extinguishers, walk through smoke-filled rooms, call police in an emergency, and even what exercises to do if stuck in an evacuation shelter. .

Japan is one of the world’s most vulnerable to typhoons and earthquakes, and experiences an average of 1,500 tempters per year, though rarely causing any damage, let alone loss of life.

However, experts believe there is a 70% chance of a major earthquake hitting the Japanese capital in the next 30 years.

Because of this, foreigners welcomed all the advice they could get.

“For the Japanese government to host an event like this, it really helps foreigners like me because the children in Japan are already being taught in school, but we have no idea,” said Vietnamese student Hoa Nguyen, who lives in Japan for more. than a year.

Over 30 performers, speaking six different languages, were assisting the participants, who hailed from 44 countries.

“I actually think it’s amazing the effort they tell you … to prepare, to prepare, to prepare because it is easy to get into everyday life and not worry about it,” said Rodrigo Coronel, Nicaraguan ambassador to Japan .

“So the Tokyo government has done a fantastic job with these kinds of events.”

Last year, the organizers of the Tokyo 2020 held an earthquake training at the Aryan Gymnastics Center, a newly built venue for the Olympics, as part of their growing emergency plan ahead of the Games.

Olympics organizers will also want to learn from the Rugby World Cup last year, when a powerful typhoon struck, causing the unprecedented cancellation of three games. (Reporting by Jack Tuarant; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

