KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Olympic qualifiers for the women’s soccer tournament were moved from Wuhan, China, on Wednesday because of a viral disease.

The Asian Football Confederation announced that the round robin group – hosts China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand – will be held on February 3rd and 9th in Nanjing on the same dates.

The Chinese health authorities have advised people in Wuhan City to avoid masses and public gatherings.

The Asian Football Association’s decision was announced hours before a meeting of the World Health Organization in Geneva, which could explain the outbreak of a global crisis.

Since the outbreak last month, more than 400 people have been infected and at least nine have been killed. The disease stems from a newly identified type of coronavirus.

Cases have also been reported in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. All of them are from Wuhan or recently traveled there.

In the soccer qualification in China, two teams will enter the playoff round of the four nations in March. That will decide which two teams from Asia will host Japan at the Tokyo Olympics.

