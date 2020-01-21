advertisement

Modern skateboarding and surfing as well as the old martial art of karate are among the new sports for 2020 that are ready to put Tokyo on the streets.

AFP Sport will guide you through the new kids on the Olympic block this summer:

surfing

advertisement

Surfing is arguably the coolest sport ever at the Olympics. If there are waves, it will be one of the hottest tickets to Tokyo 2020.

While the Tsurigasaki Beach venue is unlikely to produce such massive barrels as can be seen in Hawaii or Tahiti, fans should have a mighty treasure of gold with Honolulu-born John John Florence and explosive Brazilians Italo Ferreira and Gabriel Medina among the favorites of men see.

The American Carissa Moore and the seven-time Australian world champion Stephanie Gilmore look particularly good in the women’s ranking, even though compatriot Caroline Marks and Australian Sally Fitzgibbons could play a role.

Old school “soul surfers” still argue that surfing is more an attitude to life than a sport. Tell that to the lucky few who will dismantle their boards at Tokyo 2020.

skateboarding

Another sport that is “with the kids” is skateboarding, which has also helped give the Fuddy-Duddy Olympics a trendy makeover.

Divided into “street”, cross a road-like route with a series of obstacles and “park” on a hollowed-out bowl with a series of steep slopes and challenging waves, hipster sport is ready to transform schoolchildren into global sports by superstars Sponsors are being pursued who offer them millions of dollars.

The 11-year-old Sky Brown, who chose Great Britain instead of Japan and is also a professional surfer, meets the 13-year-old Japanese world champion Misugu Okamoto.

In contrast, the men’s field could see a winner old enough to vote with four-time US champion Nyjah Huston. This is a hot tip to win a historic first Olympic street gold.

Sport climbing

After a flood of white knuckle documentaries in recent years, sport climbing is likely to be another surefire hit for the Olympics.

Ranking lists in three formats – one-on-one speed, ninja-like bouldering and dynamic lead climbing – are compiled into a total score.

The Czech sensation Adam Ondra, who started climbing at the age of six and makes the hair-raising sport seem ridiculous, is the man, Canadian Sean McColl, Austrian Jakob Schubert and local favorite Tomoa await Narasaki.

The Slovenian Janja Garnbret is one of the best women who wants to spoil the swan song by the Japanese veteran Akiyo Noguchi.

karate

One can assume that karate will strike a blow this summer on a short-lived Olympic debut.

The age-old form of warfare, which goes back centuries to today’s Okinawa, was left out at the Paris Olympics in 2024 – in favor of break dancing.

Japanese Ryo Kiyuna, who hails from subtropical Okinawa, will be one of those who want to leave his mark on Tokyo 2020, as the three-time world champion in the “Kata” discipline strives for gold, where fighters choreographed sequences of punches and kicks against execute an enemy invisible enemy.

Iran, whose former judo world champion Saeid Mollaei quit last year after losing to an Israeli rival, could be a dark horse after the International Olympic Committee and Iranian officials negotiated an end to the decades-long boycott in Tehran against Israeli athletes.

Baseball and softball

Baseball is returning to Tokyo for the first time since its controversial departure to Beijing in 2008 with a tournament that appears to be open.

South Korea stunned defending champion Cuba in the final and won gold 12 years ago to win the fourth Olympic crown.

But baseball-crazy Japan will hope that the hosts can regain the magic that led them to consecutive World Baseball Classic titles in 2006 and 2009.

Japan’s two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani could give the spark to samurai Japan, but not return to the Dominican Republic against the Americans or Cubans, also a threat to the gold medal.

The United States will launch their favorites to regain the Olympic softball title that they won in four of the competition’s five seasons. Her golden series was only stopped by the Japanese in the 2008 final.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement