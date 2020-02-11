advertisement

McLain Ward is an early favorite of the US Olympic jumping team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

WELLINGTON – Two-time US gold medalist McLain Ward and Noche de Ronda looked impressive when they won the $ 401,000 Fidelity Investments Grand Prix CSI5 at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center.

At the “Saturday Night Lights” event, the couple overtook a 40-man field in front of a large audience to penetrate and win the 12-driver jump-off in 37.47 seconds. Ward overtook early leader Kent Farrington and 14-year-old Belgian Warmblood Gazelle, who finished 39.51.

“That’s about all Ronda and I had to give,” said Ward. “I think for each of us at this level, there is a slight advantage in following the one who sets the time.

“Usually you get out by winning or falling, one way or another. Everything went very well and the horse really did a spectacular job.”

Ward, an early favorite for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team, pocketed $ 132,330. Farrington won $ 80,200.

Ward owns the 11-year-old Oldenburg mare with Marilla van Beuren and Bob Russell. He has also developed a friendly rivalry with Farrington.

“It doesn’t get any easier, the stress doesn’t get any less, but it’s a bit of a drug … I love it and it kills me at the same time,” said Ward. “I am very happy about these nights.

“I’m still nervous about the big nights, but I really enjoy the fight. The victories are nice, but it is the fight and the argument between Kent and me and a few others that ultimately arouse our blood.”

At other events, Tiffany Foster and Brighton won the FEI CSI5’s 1.50-meter event with a $ 73,000 CaptiveOne Advisors jump-off of 34.595 seconds and a $ 24,090 win on Sunday. She was one of five drivers who jumped into the jump-off.

Also on Sunday, Marilyn Little and RF Scandalous won the $ 50,000 MARS Eventing Showcase at the Equestrian Village. In the first dressage phase, the couple took the lead and held it through show jumping and cross-country skiing. The pair ended up with a 28.20 penalty shoot-out.

The American Adrienne Sternlicht was recognized for the first time in her career as Leading Lady Rider by Martha W. Jolicoeur after the Grand Prix on Saturday. Her second place in the Equinimity WEF Challenge Cup in combination with a top 10 result on Saturday at Just A Gamble secured the prize.

