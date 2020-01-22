advertisement

A boxing game scheduled for next month for the Tokyo Olympics in Wuhan, China will be canceled due to a new virus, the Japanese news agency Kyodo said on Wednesday.

Citing the organizers, Kyodo said the qualifiers would be postponed and moved to Wuhan, where the outbreak of the new coronavirus strain is said to have started.

advertisement

There was no independent confirmation from the organizers, and the Japanese boxing association said it was waiting to hear from the International Olympic Committee about the reported cancellation.

According to Kyodo, the IOC is to announce a new host and a new qualification schedule.

PH offers to host Olympic boxing qualifiers during the outbreak of Wuhan pneumonia

Eight Filipino boxers compete against qualification for Asia-Oceania, which doesn’t mind the slots for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The crash was reported when China said the new coronavirus strain had killed nine people and infected at least 440 others in the country.

Cases have also been reported outside of China in countries such as the United States, South Korea, Japan and Thailand.

The corona virus has raised the alarm due to its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong between 2002 and 2003.

Several countries have already tightened surveillance for visitors from China, and the World Health Organization will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to report a rare global health emergency related to the virus.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement