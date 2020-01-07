advertisement

World champion Carlos Edriel Yulo and Asian pole vaulter EJ Obiena will have the luxury of their own team until the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The same treatment is offered by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to all Filipino athletes who follow their footsteps and qualify for the four-year global games.

PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez mentioned that a sports psychologist, nutritionist, strength and conditioning trainer, physiotherapist, physiotherapist and sports scientist will form the support team of every Olympic athlete.

Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz was the first athlete to receive support from international coach Kaiwen Gao, psychologist Karen Trinidad, nutritionist Jeaneth Aro, massage therapist Belan Banas, strength trainer Julius Naranjo and physiotherapist Rico Barin.

Diaz, number 3 in the women’s 55kg division, has two other Olympic qualifying competitions – the World Cup in Rome from January 27th to 31st and the Asian Cup in Kazakhstan from April 20th to 25th.

So far, only Obiena and Yulo have booked their tickets for the summer games in Tokyo with over 70 Filipino athletes from various sports who sparked the same interest in the first quarter of the year.

Obiena, the first Filipino qualifier, has a foreign mentor in the legendary pole vaulting trainer Vitaly Petrov. Obiena’s team includes his father Elmer as an assistant coach, psychologist Sheryll Catsuga and nutritionist Carol Lafferty.

Yulo, the world’s No. 10 in gymnastics for men, is headed by the foreign coach Munehiro Kugiyama, but still has to hire his staff.

The PSC will review applicants and potential sports scientists to complete the support teams of Tokyo-based athletes. Obiena’s support team will join him in Italy, while Yulo’s team will be in Japan in the months leading up to the Olympics. The state sports agency also announced plans to host all of the Philippine Olympic qualifying games from qualification to the actual competition in Tokyo.

The boxers Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial, the lifter Nestor Colonia, the skateboarder Margielyn Didal, the sprinter Kristina Knott, the golfers Yuka Saso, Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan are also looking for Olympic courses.

Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, cyclist Daniel Caluag, swimmers James Deiparine and Remedy Rule, Pauline Lopez (Taekwondo) and Samuel Morrison, Hermie Macaranas (canoe) and OJ Fuentes will also attend their respective qualification meetings. INQ

