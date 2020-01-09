advertisement

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has not hired any servants and maids ready to assist Olympians and would-be players at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, and will still pamper these athletes.

A report by Inquirer sports writer June Navarro states that the PSC is about for world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo and Asian champion pole vaulter EJ Obiena, who have already booked tickets for Tokyo, and for those who can get coveted Olympic berths everything will go out.

According to Navarro, the PSC wants to make “their own support teams” available to members of this elite group until the Tokyo Olympics.

PSC chairman William Ramirez says that every Olympic-motivated athlete will get the job: a sports psychologist, nutritionist, strength and conditioning trainer, physiotherapist, physiotherapist and even a sports science expert.

Seven months before the games, the PSC is asking the early qualifiers and other athletes to follow their leadership to keep an eye on the prize – the first Olympic gold medal or medals to be won with the game. Three silver medals and seven bronzes in the country to date , After nearly a century of participating in the Summer Games, the Philippines will pull out all the stops to end their gold medal drought in the world’s largest multisport event.

Sports officials and a supportive national government are determined this time to properly prepare Olympic athletes and will spend 100 million pesetas on the venture.

These men and women were formerly part of an army of local sports heroes financed by the PSC, which competed and coached abroad, with 1 billion pesetas. Thanks to their stays abroad, the Philippines team took overall victory in the 30th Southeast Asian Games recently held in New Clark City, Metro Manila and other venues.

Gone are the days when our Olympic athletes on the world stage lacked physical and mental preparation, outside influence and adequate nutrition.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, the silver medalist from Rio, is expected to be part of the Philippine Olympic delegation. It currently occupies third place worldwide in the 55-kilogram division of women.

Diaz, the first athlete to ask for support at the PSC, has two other Olympic qualifying tournaments, but only needs to be in the top eight to get to Tokyo.

Weightlifting boss Monico Puentevella recalls that in the “dark days” of his national sports association, when the PSC from the old days was lacking support, the MVP sports foundation and the Ayala group of companies were on the plate for local weightlifters.

Puentevella said these company donors donated equipment and generous amounts of vitamins and supplements when weightlifting and its athletes were “unknown” to local sports fans.

