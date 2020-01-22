advertisement

Boxing and women’s football that qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games will be moved from the Chinese city, which is at the center of a virus outbreak, to another location in the country, the organizers said on Wednesday.

Wuhan should host China, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia for the Asian Group B Asian women’s qualifiers and the Asia / Oceania boxing tournament from February 3rd to 14th.

The Asian Football Association said in a statement that its tournament will take place in the eastern city of Nanjing on the same dates. It was said that the change was proposed by the Chinese football association.

The International Olympic Committee’s Boxing Task Force said the local organizing committee has canceled its event, “given growing concerns about the city’s outbreak of the coronavirus.”

They said that the various sports organizations involved would “examine alternatives”.

Boxing was almost excluded from the 2020 Olympic program after a series of scandals. The right to organize the Olympic competition was withdrawn from the amateur boxing association AIBA and replaced by the special commission.

17 people have died and at least 500 have been infected with the SARS-like coronavirus, which has spread throughout China. The vast majority of cases have been reported in Wuhan.

A fish market where wild animals were sold is the suspected source of the outbreak.

The corona virus has raised the alarm due to its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong between 2002 and 2003.

Cases have also been reported outside of China in countries such as the United States, South Korea, Japan and Thailand.

Even before the announcement of the postponement of football qualifications, the Taiwanese football association had warned that it would withdraw from the games if they were played in Wuhan. “The security of the players is our top priority.”

