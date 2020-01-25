advertisement

A winter polo ride at Heritage Ranch in Red Deer can make you feel like a kid again. Courtesy, red tourism deer

Tourism Red Deer

Evening polo walks at Heritage Ranch’s Deer Red are meant to be romantic and if you go with the right person, they are. Chirping under a blanket, sucking hot chocolate and slipping on a horse-drawn creek through a forest decorated with thousands of twinkling lights, pretty much all boxes in the romance scale. Unfortunately, I was not the right person. When our driver stopped in the darkest place in the woods, my friend Tracy burst into song – and then I joined her. Our review of the Canadian national anthem fell through dark forests and gave chills to the driver. Or maybe he was just laughing. I like to believe that his shoulder swings and tearful eyes were proof that he was truly moved by our musical styles.

Believe it or not, there is so much more to red deer than Mill Donut in gasoline alley. The city also has exceptional parks and unique attractions that make it a great destination for a winter getaway. Whether you want some romance, or just want to have fun with a good friend, here are some suggestions for things to see and do at Red Devil this winter.

Red Deer has a wonderful trail system with over 110 km of summer and winter hiking trails. Courtesy, red tourism deer

Tourism Red Deer

Heritage Ranch

Sledding is a major attraction at Heritage Ranch during the winter and they are truly magical. The city-owned farm offers day trips and private evening trips. The forests surrounding the farm are decorated with twinkling lights until mid-February. Some packages include multi-course meals at the on-site Westlake Grill restaurant. The trails close to the farm are a great snow gathering spot and cross-country skiing.

Puddles of deception

Winter doesn’t get much better than skating outside in a natural pond surrounded by snow-covered trees. Bower Ponds is the place to go for landscaping and outdoor pond skating in Red Deer. There are several skating rinks in the ponds and the on-site pavilion has a café, roller skates, a fire room, a spa and a games room. There is also an outdoor patio with picnic tables, so you can bring a picnic or treats and enjoy them on the patio after slipping or sliding. Near the ponds, the Red Deer Historical Society operates the historic Cronquist House. You can enjoy tea in plenty of china cups with cookies and homemade, or have a full lunch at this little tea house. The area also has beautiful walking trails that are maintained during the winter.

Bower Ponds is the place to go for pond skating and sliding into the Red Deer.

Tourism Red Deer

Kerry Wood Nature Center

In the Deer Red River Valley, the Kerry Wood Nature Center is a great place to go in winter. The visitor center home shows nature-lovers, some small animals and a bookstore. They also rent snow shoes and run a variety of events and educational programs throughout the year. Rent a pair of snowboarders and go for a walk at the Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary directly behind the nature center. The sanctuary is a 122-acre natural area in the heart of the city that is home to Alberta’s first federal migratory bird sanctuary and is a haven for wildlife throughout the year.

You can rent snow at the Kerry Wood Nature Center and explore the Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary.

Kerry Wood Nature Center

Pretend to be a fast team

One of the legacies of hosting the 2019 Winter Games in Canada is a new Olympic-sized high-speed oval track in Great Chief Park. The great thing about the oval is that it is open to public skating in the evenings and weekends. The ice is as polished as the glass and it’s huge. If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to slide on a speedboat, this is the place to go. If you want to see expert fastball, Red Deer is hosting the Canadian National Youth Championship on the best track on February 8th and 9th.

Alberta’s largest non-mountain ski resort

Canyon Ski Resort is right outside the city in Red Deer County. The ski area has 80 acres of steep terrain, 22 jogs and 6 lifts – including two chair lifts. There is also a snow pipe park, a field park and a ski lodge with a restaurant and lounge. The Canyon has night skis and night tubing, equipment rental equipment and an excellent ski school. Look for great package deals at this resort. On Sundays, they offer free family ski lessons with the purchase of a family ski pass. Friday night, the tube and dinner package includes the nighttime snow tube and dinner for two. The Canyon is a fun and affordable alternative to the largest ski resorts in the Rockies.

The snow tubing park at Canyon Ski Resort is fun for kids of all ages.

Tourism Red Deer

Cross-country skiing

If you are a cross country skier, you definitely want to bring your ski to Red Deer. There is a very active Nordic ski community and you will find cross country ski trails through the woods and park at four locations in the city.

Take a snowshoe tour

Pursuit Adventures offers snowmobile tours in the evenings and during the day, at Deer Red’s Waskasoo Park. Snacks and equipment are included. A guided tour is a great way to get to know the park and learn to snowboard.

Debbie Olsen is a renowned writer and photographer and a national best selling author. Follow her on wanderwoman.ca.

