A winter hike is the best way to appreciate the beauty of winter.

Greg Olsen

In some ways, winter is like a gift wrapped in beautiful paper. You cannot discover the treasure inside if you never bother to unlock it. You have to go out and explore the beauty of the season to truly appreciate the gift that it is.

In our efforts to embrace the wonders of winter, our family asked Santa for ice creams last Christmas and tried them on some winter hikes. As we piled in and out on snowy trails, we realized that some Alberta hiking destinations are even more beautiful in winter than summer. Sure, there were some complainers in our group – I’m married to one of them – but even those who were convinced they didn’t like the cold were blown away by the nature artist. Snow-covered trees, frosty twigs that glow in the sun, and bunches of ice cream that look like crystal chandeliers make impressive shots on Instagram.

Here are three of the most wonderful winter canyon hikes in the Canadian Rockies suitable for young and old alike.

Grotto Canyon is a wonderful winter hike just outside the city of Canmore. Carleigh and Brady Olsen are pictured here.

Grotto Canyon – Canmore

Ten minutes east of Canmore, Grotto Creek flows through a deep winding canyon. A winter hike (2.1 km one-way) along the frozen bed of cakes offers close-up views of the fascinating geology of the Grotto Canyon. Although the trailhead is near an industrial plant, it is not necessary to walk long before the clamor of civilization disappears. The limestone canyon walls are a testament to the power and art of erosion. At the narrowest part of the canyon, you can see ancient indigenous paintings estimated to be between 500 and 1,300 years old. The drawings are believed to be the work of members of the Hopi tribe, which is based in Arizona. According to ancient legend, a clan traveled north to the “land of ice and rock” and a unique painting of a flute player supports the legend. You can do this hike alone or Discover Banff Tours (banfftours.com) offers winter-themed hikes to the Grotto Canyon, complete with shards of ice, hiking rods, hot chocolate and biscuits.

Where to Stay Luxury: Kanaliaskis Mountain Lodge (marriott.com)

Where to stay budget: Rocky Mountain Ski Lodge (canmoreskilodge.com)

You’ll want to spend your time watching the amazing ice formations at Johnston Canyon.

Greg Olsen

The trail through Johnston Canyon was busy, but we had paint pots on our own.

Greg Olsen

The ice and ice formations at Johnston Canyon during the winter are stunning examples of nature art.

Greg Olsen

Johnston Canyon and paint vessels – Banff

Johnston Canyon is one of the busiest winter trails in Banff, but don’t let that discourage you from going there. It is one of the most beautiful winter climbs in the Canadian Rockies with exceptional canyon views along the paved trail, two sets of frozen waterfalls and five beautiful warm spring ponds surrounded by snowy mountains at the bottom of the trail. Although the trail to the first waterfall (1.2 km) was very busy when our family treated it last January, the trail to the second waterfall (2.5 km) was not crowded at all. We just drove a few more cyclists on our way to the paint boxes (5.7km) and had the beautiful pools entirely for ourselves. The reflections of the mountains in the crystal clear ponds were stunning. Warm up and spend your time enjoying dramatic views of the ice cream that climbs the canyon walls, frozen waterfalls, and ice formations that glow in the sunlight. For a completely different experience, you can enjoy a hike after dark until the first drops. Wear a beacon so your hands are free to grip the rails and carry a small flashlight in your pocket to get a better view of the canyon in the views. Discover Banff Tours (banfftours.com) offers guided tours both during the day and after dark, and provide participants with ice shavings, headlights, hiking rods and snacks.

Where to Stay Luxury: Fairmont Banff Springs (fairmont.com/banff-springs)

Where to stay budget: HI Banff Alpine Center (hihostels.ca)

A guided tour is the safest way to explore the Maligne Canyon in winter. If you go it yourself, get some tips at the visitor center before leaving.

Greg Olsen

Rock formations and frozen waterfalls make wonderful photo options in the Maligne Canyon in winter.

Greg Olsen

Maligne Canyon – Jasper

Winter is the best time to explore the deepest canyon accessible at Jasper National Park. It’s an opportunity to see the spectacular geology of Maligne Canyon from the bottom up – something that just isn’t possible in the summer. Frozen waterfalls, ice caves and incredible ice formations make for a beautiful day out hiking. You can explore the whole trail (4.4 km loop) or just do some of it. The short climb to the first and second bridges gives great views. The second bridge is located at the deepest point of the canyon – more than 50 meters above the frozen river. Be careful if you climb the frozen river at the bottom of the canyon. The views are great, but there are sections of river ice that are not sustainable. Sundog Tours (sundogtours.com) and several other suppliers offer guided tours that take you to the frozen river in safe areas. They can also supply warm boots, ice patches and helmets. You can take a warm drink or enjoy a meal before or after a stroll in the new Maligne Canyon Desert Kitchen, near the edge of the canyon.

Where to Stay Luxury: Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (fairmont.com/jasper)

Where to stay budget: Crimson (mpljasper.com)

Debbie Olsen is a well-known writer and photographer and a national best-selling author. Follow her at wanderwoman.ca.

