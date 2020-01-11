advertisement

Olly walls becomes emotional The Voice UK 2020 This weekend.

The singer is comforted by his coaching colleagues after a single act of hearing leaves him in tears.

When a pair of twin sisters goes on stage, Olly finds herself talking about her own family.

advertisement

He talks about an argument between him and his own twin brother, Ben.

“We had a big argument,” begins Olly before admitting frankly: “I think the next time I’m going to see him is when we lose someone close to our family, and I don’t want that to be the case.

“I have no idea where he lives.”

“It’s a shame – even more for my mother,” he continues (via The Sun newspaper). “And I miss having my twin with me.

“We had these two different personalities, but we just had this connection.”

He adds: “It reminds me of memories when I see twins. When we were children, we sang all the time. “

Olly is comforted by a hug from fellow coach Meghan Trainor while Sir Tom jones said, “I understand how you feel, but you will – you will get back together.”

The Voice UK 2020 continues Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m. on ITV.

The second show in the series opens with Sir Tom Jones and Meghan Trainor having selected two singers each.

Olly Murs and will.i.am have only one each. The beginnings are there and there is everything to sing as a new group of performers goes on stage.

The coaches will hear a duo that happens to be twin sisters going up on stage in double, but will they get this very important chair spin?

And a young dad who currently works in a fast-food restaurant changes his song in front of the fryers to sing for a place in one of the Coach’s teams.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement