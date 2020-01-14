advertisement

Ollie Williams has officially left Winter Love Island.

Just a few days after the start of Winter Love Island, we have our first shock exit.

Ollie Williams has left the mansion and claims that he still loves someone and that it makes no sense that he is still there when the show is about finding love.

The (serious) heir to the Lanhydrock estate made a statement on Tuesday evening saying: “I have to be honest with myself and everyone that I still love someone …

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I did anything with Paige or anything else girl, that could come to the villa wouldn’t be fair for them. “

Ollie had sparked controversy before entering the villa when pictures of him hunting large animals appeared.

He had already teamed up with Paige Turley, ex-girlfriend of the music sensation Lewis Capaldi.

So much drama after just two episodes. Who would have thought that?

