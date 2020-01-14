advertisement

We are barely two days into the new series of “Love Island”, but already Ollie got up and left.

ITV confirmed that 23-year-old Ollie Williams left the series while he was still yearning for ex Laura Nofer.

A “Love Island” spokesperson said, “Ollie has made the decision to leave the” Love Island “villa.”

Explaining his reasons for leaving, Ollie said in the Beach Hut: “I have to be honest with myself and with everyone, that I always love someone else … I have to follow my heart in this scenario and what it would be a mistake for me to ignore these feelings.

“At the end of the day, it’s ‘Love Island’ and it’s about finding love. If I continued anything with Paige, or any other girl who might enter the villa, it wouldn’t be not fair to them. “

Ollie has been paired with Scottish student Paige Turley, although if the first look of this evening is something to do, he finds himself in a disturbing situation with her after his conversation with Siânnise the other night.

The owner was also the source of numerous complaints to OfCom after images appeared showing him posing on dead animals during a big game hunt. Speaking to Digital Spy, Ofcom – the UK broadcasting regulator – confirmed that a total of 231 complaints had been filed against Ollie Williams.

