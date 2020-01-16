advertisement

Love Island 2020 Competitor Ollie Williams released a statement after leaving the villa.

Ollie left Love Island on Tuesday after just three days on this year’s winter series.

Explaining his decision, Ollie told his fellow islanders that he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend from the outside world.

He said, “This is the love of my life, I think. When you have that, you can’t risk throwing it away because you will never forgive yourself for as long as you live.”

The appearance of Ollie in the series had caused controversy even before the launch party, after the tabloids had revealed photos which would show him posing with dead animals killed in Africa.

A petition from angry Love Island fans demanded that Ollie be removed from the show and received over 40,000 signatures before it was released.

Today, Ollie posted a response to the photos and denied why he left the series.

He said (via the Daily Mail): “Having left Love Island’s house, I have read press reports circulating in the UK. I would like to make a number of comments on the various allegations and charges.

“I had no knowledge of the stories before I left the Love Island villa and all the cast members are not aware of any news while they are on the program. My reasons for leaving Love Island are those communicated on the show.

“I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photos and I never shot as a trophy hunter.

“I volunteered to participate in the Mozambique anti-poaching conservation program, part of which involves the slaughter of elderly and sick animals. I was there as an observer.

“The Cornish Sporting Agency was established in 2017 and has never done business. I am passionate about conservation and will continue to support sustainable causes around the world.

“These benefit the natural world and the animals that live in them, even if some elements seem controversial when considered out of context. Since I am no longer on Love Island, I will not comment on this issue any further.”

Love Island continues every evening on ITV2 at 9 p.m.

After Ollie left, two brand new boys joined the villa in last night’s episode.

