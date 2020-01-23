advertisement

Ollie Williams found his ex-girlfriend after leaving Love Island for her.

Ollie left Love Island last Tuesday after just three days on this year’s winter series.

He had told the other Islanders that his decision was due to the fact that he was still in love with his ex.

advertisement

He said, “Coming here and meeting Paige for the past few days, it made me realize something pretty big. Paige is obviously the first girl I have ever been in movement with or something like that since my last girlfriend.

“What made me realize is that I still have huge feelings for her and I am dishonest towards myself, I am dishonest towards Paige and I am dishonest towards you boys and everyone. what I am going on with here is going to be wrong. “

Ollie added, “It shouldn’t have taken that for me to realize, but I still have feelings for someone else outside.

“I just think that if I stay longer, it’s just that I’m not being honest with my own heart. So, unfortunately, guys, I’m going to have to leave, I think.”

One week after his release, Ollie has now confirmed that he is back with his ex, Laura.

He told The Sun: “I realize now that Laura is the girl I want to marry. I am so thankful that she brought me back. We will be moving to London together in the next few months. I can ‘t wait to start a life with her. “

Ollie went on to say, “As soon as I landed in the UK, I called Laura to tell her that I was deeply in love with her.

“We were both crying and she said,” Why did it take to realize? I immediately asked her to become my girlfriend again.

“My main concern is that she might see someone else – the more I leave her, the more I thought she could have met another guy. I couldn’t risk losing the love of my life.”

Love Island 2020 broadcast this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

With the main program, the Aftersun spin-off series will air at 10 p.m. Monday evening with host Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes for free online and catch up via ITV Hub here.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement