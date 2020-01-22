advertisement

For the short film “Wake Up”, which will be premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020, three talents have come together.

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Qualley have had a breakthrough year in their careers. Wilde became one of the best new directors to work with her critically acclaimed feature film debut “Booksmart,” while Qualley delivered the one-two win of “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” and “Fosse / Verdon” earned her an Emmy nomination. Now these two are kicking off their careers in 2020 by teaming up for the new short film “Wake Up”, which was shot by the great cameraman Matthew Libatique. The short film staged by Wilde will celebrate its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2020.

“Wake Up” plays Qualley as Jane Doe, a woman forced to rediscover her humanity in an increasingly digital world. Wilde told People magazine about the short film: “It was so exciting to work with Margaret Qualley to tell this story about what it means to be human. With the legendary cameraman Matty Libatique and the rest of our extraordinary crew, I had the chance to do something wild, strange and punctual. “

advertisement

connected

connected

For Libatique, “Wake Up” brings him back to Sundance just one year after the premiere of “Native Son”. Libatique is best known for his collaboration with Darren Aronofsky, including “Pi”, “Requiem for a Dream”, “Black Swan”, “and more. The DP received the first Oscar nomination for the best camera with” Black Swan “, followed by a second nomination in the category for filming Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born.” “Wake Up” is the first of two new projects shot in Libatique this winter. The second is “Birds of Prey”, the DC Comics tentpole staged by Cathy Yan with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

“Wake Up” marks a short film break between the directorial works by Wilde. The actress and filmmaker will be shooting a vacation comedy film with her screenwriter Katie Silberman. Both women will produce the feature that Universal Pictures already supports. Wilde also develops a psychological thriller entitled “Don’t Worry, Darling”, which is about a housewife from the 1950s. Wilde plans to lead the project as well.

Watch the trailer for “Wake Up” in the video below, courtesy of People magazine.

To make the transition easier, you have to

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement