Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast, Episode 107: 5 Things We Learned When We Talked to Director Olivia Wilde about “Booksmart”.

In the years before “Booksmart”, filmmaker Olivia Wilde had a strong need to put everything she had learned from her years as an actress into practice when it was finally time for her to direct. When she was a guest on IndieWire’s filmmaker toolkit podcast, she admitted that one of the biggest obstacles on her way to “Booksmart” was her fear of an alleged lack of experience.

“I was so insecure about my lack of film schooling,” said Wilde. “I think that’s what a lot of people say: ‘I would direct, I just don’t know enough about lenses. ‘And that’s an excuse, you don’t need encyclopedic knowledge of the technical aspects of each element, you need awareness of what a collaborative experience it is, and the joy is really hiring these people to help you to make it. “

Wilde’s directing friends, especially Mark Romanek and Spike Jonze, encouraged them to try music videos first. She felt that this was a great way to let her pent-up creative energy work and gain confidence. “What I can imagine at the film school is a challenge: take a day and a few days to do something extraordinary and poetic,” said Wilde. “It’s almost like writing a poem to find your voice and tell a story visually, which is a challenge in and of itself.”

What Wilde learned when developing Booksmart was that it needed trust in her vision to say to employees, “This is a project worth your time and skill” instead of worrying about it to be able to make every technical decision themselves.

“When I made a shot, I loved recognizing what I don’t know,” said Wilde. “So that I could allow this person who knew the answer to feel empowered. It was a fun part for me to tell Jason McCormick the DP who was so wonderful: ‘This is the mood I want to have here, help me find that mood. ‘“This is just the beginning of what she learned to make her feature film debut; Wilde has learned the following from the experience.

Comedy advice

Michael O’Brien performed brilliantly in “Booksmart” when the pizza delivery boy the two main characters (Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever) tried to “hold out”. But the famous comedy writer and ex-employee of “Saturday Night Live” also had some important wisdom to share.

“He is one of the best comedy writers,” said Wilde. “And he says, ‘The comedy works like a slingshot, and the further you pull it back, the farther it will fly, but if you don’t have the courage to pull it back, it won’t go very far. ‘And you see weak comedies are like weak slingshots, boom, boom, boom, just drain, but it’s really fun to say,’ Oh wait, these actors are so good we can retire so much. ‘ “

Eastwood directed

Another person who tapped Wilde as a director is her “Richard Jewell” director Clint Eastwood. After “Booksmart”, Wilde’s next big challenge will be the thriller “Don’t Worry Darling”, which she rewrites together with the screenwriter “Booksmart” Katie Silberman.

“I asked Clint Eastwood,” How are you, director? “And he gave me really solid advice,” said Wilde. “He said that if you instruct yourself, you will hide out of shame. So you’re in your own close-up and will keep going because you feel like an asshole. “Eastwood urged Wilde to be careful not to change their own reporting to change their attitudes towards their own close-ups.

Wilde admits that Eastwood doesn’t like to take multiple takes and jokes: “Cool, cool. Can I take one more?”

Editing “Booksmart” closing speeches

During the podcast, Wilde spoke extensively about her process of pushing and experimenting with the pace, editing, and transitions in “Booksmart”. An important change came late.

“When we mixed the final scene, there were two long speeches. The character of Jared (Skyler Gisondo) made a long speech and Molly made a long speech,” she said. “And I said, ‘Can we lose almost everything … and just pretend that she got up and had very little to say and (exceptionally) is speechless for once?'”

Wilde nervously sought Silberman’s approval: “I looked at Katie and thought she would say, ‘Are you kidding me, do you know how long it took me to speak? ‘”And I was so thankful for this kind of collaborative energy, it’s rare.”

A secret short film

Wilde shared a few details about another project she was secretly working on: a short film made in New York by cameraman Matthew Libatique and starring Margaret Qualley.

“It was an opportunity for all of us to play, and it could be really cool and it could end, I don’t know, be seen by anyone or anyone,” said Wilde. “It was a real fulfillment experience for me because I worked with Matty as an actor and it was so much fun directing him.”

Wilde is basically done with the short film after he finished the sound mix last month. The film is at least partially inspired by the perfume song “Otherside”. “I used (the song) as inspiration for my short version of how I would write it,” said Wilde. “I heard the song, I thought about the emotional beats and thought,” I’m going to write the emotional beats of this song. “

When asked whether there was a point of sale or a distributor for the short film, Wilde shyly replied: “Maybe.”

The Filmmaker Toolkit podcast is available for Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, SoundCloud and Google Play Music. The music used in this podcast comes from the score “Marina Abramovic: The artist is present”, courtesy of the composer Nathan Halpern.

