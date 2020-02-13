There is no indication that Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” will receive a formal pop radio push. However, two stations have played the outstanding title “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”.

According to Mediabase, Radio Disney played “All I Want” 24 times in the seven days up to February 11th. Salt Lake City’s Power 94.9 offered 3 spins during this window.

Given that “High School Musical” is a Disney property (and that “All I Want” is released on Walt Disney Records), Radio Disney’s support isn’t surprising. The Air 94.9 Airplay, on the other hand, represents an undeniably more objective confirmation of the song.

Such support is definitely justified. “All I Want” has performed well on digital platforms in the past few weeks. Sufficient sales and streams were generated to create the Billboard Hot 100 chart in January.

To date, the song has amassed 40 million global Spotify streams.