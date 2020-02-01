advertisement

Olivia Culpo showed her killer belly last night in a beach look that invites you to celebrate in Miami.

The model opted for a Georges Hobeika set, which consisted of a mustard yellow, long-sleeved top and an ornate, transparent maxi skirt with yellow, gold and black jewels and a slit with a high leg.

Olivia Culpo out and about in Miami, January 30th.

CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at the glittering sandals by Olivia Culpo.

CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the former Miss Universe chose a set of shiny silver sandals with thin straps on the toes and ankles. The Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandal costs between $ 398 and $ 425. A similar color is now available from Bloomingdales.

Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandal in silver leather.

CREDIT: Bloomingdales

The 27-year-old bar jumped around Miami overnight with friends who tried different drinks before joining her friend Carolina Panthers, who ran back to Christian McCaffrey.

Culpo is just one of the many stars to conquer the city on Sunday before the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, including Cardi B, Lizzo and Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez was a common face in Miami as she will appear alongside Shakira during the halftime show. Yesterday, she promoted her next appearance at a press conference in a white Alaia outfit with a bustier top ($ 1,240 on the brand’s website) and matching high-waisted pants ($ 740 from Bergdorf Goodman).

Jennifer Lopez at a Super Bowl press conference on January 30th in Miami.

CREDIT: Dave Shopland / Shutterstock

A closer look at the Jimmy Choo stilettos by J-Lo.

CREDIT: Dave Shopland / Shutterstock

She combined the look with white Jimmy Choo Talika pumps that are available in black on Neimanmarcus.com.

Jimmy Choo Talika pumps in black.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

