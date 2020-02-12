advertisement

Olivia Colman will star in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut titled “The Lost Daughter,” a person with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard also starred in the film, which will be presented to buyers in Berlin on the European film market. Endeavor Content will handle the worldwide sale of the film.

Gyllenhaal wrote the screenplay based on a 2006 novel by Elena Ferrante. The film tells the story of a divorced middle-aged mother and an English professor who is on vacation on the Italian coast but soon encounters a family whose behavior on the beach it turns travel ominous and troubling.

Gyllenhall will also produce “The Lost Daughter” with Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren through their banner pie films. Charlie Dorfman will also produce. Endeavor Content co-finances with Dorfman through its Samuel Marshall Productions.

The Israeli production company Pie Films produced the foreign language and English language versions of the drama “The Kindergarten Teacher”, of which Gyllenhaal participated in the English language film in 2018. Gyllenhaal also recently joined the cast of Baz Luhrmann’s film on Elvis Presley as Elvis’ mother Gladys.

Colman, the “Fleabag” and “The Crown” star and Oscar winner for “The Favorite”, was last seen in “The Father” alongside Anthony Hopkins, who premiered at Sundance last month.

Johnson made a cameo in “The Nowhere Inn”, which also premiered at Sundance and starred in “The Friend”. He will also appear in Nisha Ganatra’s new film “Covers”.

Irish singer and actress Buckley has had a breakout role in “Wild Rose” this year, but has also recently appeared in “Dolittle” and “Ironbark”, which premiered at Sundance and are released by Lionsgate.

Sarsgaard, who is Gyllenhaal’s husband, will next be seen in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman”.

The scene from TheWrap at Sundance (photos)



Clare Burgess, Sharon Waxman and Leonid Solovyev of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation at TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Leonid Solovyev and Clare Burgess of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation at TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

“Sergio” producer Daniel Dreifous, producer Joe Pichirallo, dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts Elizabeth Daley at TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Director Julie Taymor, composer Elliot Goldenthal, actor DW Moffett and “The Glorias” producer Lynn Hendee at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in line with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Jeremy Blacklow of GLAAD, “Disclosure” director Sam Feder and actor Harvey Guillén at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Panelists at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Sharon Waxman, founder of TheWrap, with GLAAD’s Jeremy Blacklow, director Patricia Vidal Delgado, actor Harvey Guillén, actor Frankie Rodriguez and producer Taryn Arriola at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Producer Paula Silver, Sharon Waxman and actor DW Moffett at TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Jeremy Blacklow speaks at a panel at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Rodriguez and Ariola at a panel at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Panelists at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Actor Harvey Guillén at TheWrap panel at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Panelists with Latinx House co-founder Monica Ramirez at Latinx House at Sundance 2020. Revolve Impact / Aly Honore and Claudia Torres

Toni Collette, Kelly Rowland and Yaani King Mondschein at TheWrap Studio at Sundance, presented by Heineken

Glenn Close and Alec Baldwin at TheWrap Studio at Sundance, presented by Heineken

“Spree” actor Joe Keery at TheWrap Studio in Sundance, presented by Heineken

Horse Girl star Alison Brie signs a giant bottle for a charity auction at TheWrap Studio in Sundance, presented by Heineken

Tara Miele and Sienna Mellier from “Wander Darkly” in TheWrap Studio at Sundance, presented by Heineken

Guests at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Sharon Waxman, directors Chris Miller and Heather Phillips of Studios 101 at a cocktail reception at the 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020.

Attorney Steven Beer and guest at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Sharon Waxman at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests of TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Leonid Solovyev, Clare Burgess, Sharon Waxman and Dean Daley at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Clare Burgess speaks at TheWrap cocktail reception in 710 Bodega in line with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Studio 101 directors Chris Miller and Heather Phillips attend a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

TheWrap’s Sharon Waxman welcomes director Maïmoune Doucuré at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Bryan Fogel and his friend, the director of “The Dissident”, attend a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests of TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

“Sergio” producer Daniel Dreifous, “Disclosure” producer Amy Scholder, “Disclosure” director Sam Feder and Jeremy Blacklow from GLAAD at TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests of TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Clare Burgess, Sharon Waxman and Leonid Solovyev of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation at TheWrap cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

“Cuties” director Maïmoune Doucuré speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests of TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

“The Glorias” producer Lynn Hendee and actor DW Moffett at TheWrap’s influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Producer Joe Pichirallo at TheWrap’s annual Influencer Dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Jeremy Blacklow of GLAAD at TheWrap’s Annual Influencer Dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Disclosure producer Amy Scholder and Anthony Ramos from GLAAD at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

DW Moffett at the annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Director Sam Feder speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Anthony Ramos of GLAAD speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

“Sergio” producer Daniel Dreifous speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in line with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Leonid Solovyev speaks at TheWrap’s annual Influencer Dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

James Allen of Studios 101 speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Composer Elliot Goldenthal speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Dean Daley at TheWrap’s Influencer Dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Bryan Fogel speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Filmmaker Aviva Kempner speaks at TheWrap’s annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Guests of TheWrap’s influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in accordance with Sundance 2020. Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca

Sundance 2020: TheWrap hosts a panel at Latinx House and a reception and dinner at 710 Bodega, as well as a photo studio during the festival

