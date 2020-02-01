advertisement

With many nights with a date on the horizon this Valentine’s Day, chances are a dessert or two will be consumed. Why not try dessert? A little juicy nectar makes a great finale to a fabulous evening.

Dessert wines are essentially made in two ways – stopping fermentation of a wine early or concentrating the natural sugars on the grapes.

If you’ve ever tasted fresh pressed grape juice – known as wheat grapes in the wine world – you’ll know it’s sweet. Yeast tightens this sugar, turning it into alcohol. But if you stop fermenting before all the sugar is consumed, you have a sweet elixir. One way to put the brakes on is to add the spirit of high-alcohol grapes to wine. Known as fortification, the warm spirit kills yeast with plenty of sugar left in the juice.

advertisement

Cooling the mustache temperature to a point where the yeast loses its appetite and simply goes to sleep will stop fermentation, as well as a high dose of sulfur dioxide.

The other way to make a sweet wine involves concentrating the sugar level on individual grapes to such a high level, the yeast is overloaded and thrown in the towel before work is done. There are three ways to get super sugars focused on grapes – let the grapes freeze on the vine (or freeze them afterwards), dry them a little or let them rot a little. The latter option may not seem so appealing, but Botrytis Cinerea – also know as noble rot – is responsible for some of the world’s most coveted and famous wines. Hungary’s Tokaji Aszu, Sauternes from France’s Bordeaux region and Germany’s Beerenauslese and Trockenbeerenauslese (say three times as fast) all benefit from noble decay.

While sugar is an essential ingredient for dessert wines, the other main ingredient is acidity. Without high acid to balance sugar, sweet wines would be cloying and almost impossible to drink.

Here are some sweet sips to enjoy.

Don’t leave the basements

2015

Qwam Qwmt Riesling Icewine

Okanagan Valley, British Columbia

Canada is at the forefront of the waters, thanks to our cold winters. Winemakers intentionally leave their grapes on the vine until the temperature reaches a magical -8 C, at which point the water in the grapes freezes, but the super sweet nectar does not.

After a quick and cold harvest, the grapes are pressed, releasing a small amount of fluid. Extremely high sugar content leads to long, slow fermentations and loads of residual sugar.

This glass-medium-sized dessert from Nk’Mip Cellars in Osoyoos displays an intense aroma of ripe apricots, oranges, almonds, pears, dried lemons, honey and spice. The acids balance the sugar nicely.

Price: About $ 56 for 375 ml. Check it out at Co-op Wines Spirits Beer, Crowfoot Verines and Spirits, 5 Wine Vines, Craft Beer & Spirits, Sunridge Park Wine and Spirits, Wine and Beyond at Sage Hill, Willow Park Wines & Spirits, Zyn the Wine Market.

Beverage: A sweet summer is that they enjoy a long shelf life. The high content of sugar and acids will keep this fruit alive for years. Enjoy it with dried apricots, peach cobble or, one of my favorites, peach cake. Cork; nine percent alc./vol.

Fonseca

2008

Quinta do Panascal

Douro Valley, Portugal

Port wine, produced from grapes grown in the wine region of Portugal’s Douro River valley, has a legacy of excellence dating back hundreds of years. One of the first fine wines in the world, harbors are fortified sweet wines made from a variety of native Portuguese grapes.

The two most famous types of port are vintage port and hanging port. Vintage ports, made only in the best wines, are treated like wines yet – they are protected by oxygen to protect their fruit aromas. Tawny ports, on the other hand, are made from fortified wines of numerous wines and allowed to oxidize slightly, giving them distinct walnut flavor.

This bottle, a vintage port from Fonseca’s Panascal estate, is deep purple, with a hint of warranty. Packed full of acid-intensive to balance sweetness and tannins, flavors include walnut sauce, chocolate cherry, skin, smoke, blackberry, pepper, black cherry, mocha and orange peel. The wine is fresh, with a long tasty finish.

Price: About $ 70 for 750 ml. Check it out at Co-op Wines Spirits Beer, Arts Vine and Willow Park Wines & Spirits.

Beverage: It could be tasted now, or lost in basements for 10 or 15 years. Vintage ports from the best years can age for decades. Enjoy it with a strong blue cheese such as Shropshire blue. Dried nuts, almonds and figs are also great matches. Cork; 20.5 percent alc./vol.

Patricius

2007

Tokaji Aszu 6 Puttonyos

Tokaj, Hungary

Hungary’s most precious wine, invented the King’s Wine, the King of Wines by Louis XV of France, Tokaji Aszu’s history dates back to at least the 1600s.

Botrytis mushrooms are responsible for this lush nectar. It pierces the skin of the grapes, leaving the water to escape and concentrating the sugars.

Thin-skinned grapes are best for botrytis-affected wines. In Tokaj (the region’s name does not have an ending at the bottom), native Hungarian grapes Furmint and Harslevelu are essential. In Sauternes, the working grape is Semillon; in Germany, it’s Riesling.

Tokaji Aszu starts with a regular basal wine, then the quantities of grapes affected by the noble rot – known as aszu grapes – are added. A 25-liter wooden tub, called a buffet, is the standard measurement. This summer had added six puttonyos to the grape affected by botrytis. This is the maximum allowed, with the exception of the precious Tokaji Essencia, which is made with only aszu grapes.

This bottle, from Patricius’ wine, is a blend of 70 percent Furmint and 30 percent Harslevelu. Clear and rich, look for flavors of ripe apple, marmalade, honey, golden raisins and a little blue cheese.

Price: About $ 82 for a 500 ml bottle. Check it out at Crowfoot Wines and Spirits Signature Store, Highlander Wine and Spirits at Seton and Vine Styles.

Beverage: In the next 20 years. Try it with foie gras or blue cheese. Cork; 11 percent alc./vol.

Contact Darren Oleksyn at dm.oleksyn@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter: @doleksyn. Looking for a specific wine mentioned here? Because wine inventories are always in flux, it is a good idea to call the store before you go. A search on Liquorconnect.com can give you an idea of ​​the stores that have carried the wines.

advertisement