Lane Kiffin started his first big job as head coach of Ole Miss on Monday evening when ESPN 300 prospect Demon Clowney committed to the rebels.

Clowney is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound defense end of the St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. He is a cousin of the former South Carolina star, Jadeveon Clowney.

Kiffin hired Michigan security coach Chris Partridge and former Maryland coach DJ Durkin as co-defensive coordinators. Both have recruitment relationships with the Maryland area. Biff Poggi, the head coach of the St. Frances Academy, acted as a special advisor in Michigan when his son Henry played for the Wolverines. Poggi’s time in Michigan coincided with Partridge’s tenure.

Overall, Demon Clowney had chosen LSU No. 148, but the school and the prospect separated in December just before the early signing phase. He is expected to enroll early and be at school this week.

By joining the Rebels class, Clowney is now the engagement with the highest rank, right in front of the linebacker Austin Keys [ESPN 300], the recruit with the overall rank No. 287. Ole Miss is 41st in the class rankings with a total of 20 missions , however, could see an increase in the rankings in the next few weeks as Kiffin and his staff try to finish the class with a strong grade.

