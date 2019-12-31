advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has reiterated that Manchester United will only spend money in the January transfer window if the right player is available, and insists that he have the support off the board over the next month to strengthen his squad.

United has been linked to a number of potential goals across Europe before the window opens on Wednesday, including Atlético Madrid striker Saúl Ñíguez and Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé.

After missing Erling’s bride Haaland, who signed for Borussia Dortmund over the weekend, Solskjær had to turn his attention to another country. But he emphasized that United won’t just panic about it in January.

advertisement

“I’m always an optimist,” he said when asked about his plans for January. “I am a striker by nature and I have always been an optimist. I am optimistic that we can keep the players fit and if the right ones are available we have the resources and I have the support of the board, but it is also possible about finding the right ones. It has to be. There’s no point in suddenly calling someone in now. “

Solskjær also warned that if he made a commitment that may not suit United, he would not be willing to compromise his squad’s morale. “It can disrupt any good feeling or chemistry in the group because the chemistry here is really good,” he said.

“It has to be the right type and it also has to be a good investment in the long term. If we can keep this lot fit, keep improving, and get one or two additions, it’s a good competition for places. “

Two wins over Newcastle and Burnley over Christmas brought United to fifth, four points behind the Champions League spots before Wednesday’s Arsenal game.

Solskjær was without Paul Pogba on the trip to Turf Moor and said the Frenchman “didn’t feel right” after United’s 2-0 win. When asked whether Pogba would travel to London, Solskjær said, “Yes, I would imagine.” – Guardian

advertisement