Bruno Fernandes will be a “top, top add” for a Manchester United team who desperately needs their upcoming two-week break, said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the signing debut ended in a 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Fernandes, who signed a contract with Sporting CP on Thursday that could be worth £ 67.6 million (€ 80 million), played the full 90 minutes when United was disappointed by Nuno Espirito Santo’s team at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder had more shots on goal (five), more shots on goal (three) and tried more passes (88) than any other United player in an energetic debut.

However, he could not inspire United to win within four points of fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League. Solskjær’s men stumbled again in the race for the Champions League spots.

Read: Fernande’s debut ends in a draw

However, Solskjaer was satisfied with what he saw from Fernandes and expects that the free time will be beneficial to his players.

He said to Sky Sports: “We dominated the game, we had a lot of possession. They caused us problems with the counterattack and the betting games.

“We have played so many games in the past two months – the players have really shrunk to their bones, their energy levels are low and they need a break.

“You can see that he (Fernandes) is a top player, it’s his first game.

“Bruno is one of those players, when he gets a ball on his feet he wants players to move in front of him, which we didn’t have, so we moved him further back to get more on the ball.

“It will be a top addition.”

Nuno, the winger Adama Traore suffered from a shoulder injury in the first half, was also pleased with a result that kept him tied with United.

“I think it was a good game, an intense game. I think the first half was good,” he said to Sky Sports.

“United dominated in the second half and caused a lot of problems. We had our moments. I’m happy. The boys worked very hard and it was hard.”

“I think in the first half our idea was clear to control the middle of the field and we had a lot of counter attacks. It was good but it was a balanced game.”

