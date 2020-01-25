advertisement

Olds College is launching a series of agricultural technology programs.

The Olds College fashion program is over – for now.

The college that focuses mainly on agricultural studies said it is stopping students from enrolling in the fashion school that operates outside Bow Valley College in central Calgary.

“Olds College has made a decision to discontinue entry into the current apparel technology degree program for 2020-21,” said college spokesman Blayne Meek.

“This was not an easy decision, but it will give Olds College time to rethink the future of apparel technology programming in order to continue serving students and the industry.”

The 60 students currently enrolled in the two-year program will not be affected by the move, he said.

Meek said most of his 10 full-time and part-time staff at the institute will remain in their positions during the review.

The Old College website describes its fashion program as a graduate producer that “is becoming successful entrepreneurs and entering the workforce by training from industry professionals.”

The degree program has two degrees – fashion apparel and costume cutting / construction.

“This program equips students with industry knowledge, as well as engineering and construction skills, to turn concepts into high-end apparel for the fashion or performing arts industry,” the college website states.

Meek did not say how long the review of the program would last or when a decision could be made.

