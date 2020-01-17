advertisement

As part of his celebration, Willie Spann received a key to the city

MANNING, S.C. (WOLO) – The oldest man in Manning will celebrate a milestone.

Willie Spann, who was born in nearby Paxville on January 20, 1918, turns 102 on Monday.

If you remind Spann of his upcoming birthday, he can’t even believe how far he has come.

102? I dont know. I feel like eighty, “said Spann.

A lot has happened since Willie was born in 1918. Times have changed and loved ones have come and gone, but one thing keeps him going: his love of singing.

He sang tenor in a gospel group in Tennessee and met his 62-year-old wife while singing in Virginia. His family lived in Maryland for some time before returning to South Carolina in 1971.

Some say they enjoy the sound of his voice.

“Still hearing him singing and getting up and moving. It feels great to have him here, ”said Terry Chatman, Spann’s niece.

Throughout his life, Willie worked as a taxi driver and electrician.

Some, including his children, are very pleased with his determination to work hard and be a good friend to everyone he met.

“He only greeted people and people are attracted to him because of his personality. He is everyone’s uncle, he is everyone’s father and he is everyone’s friend. You have to be human because you never know who you can only influence with a smile, ”said James Spann, Willie’s son.

On Friday, the city where he has been at home for so many years decided to repay his kindness.

Mayor Julia Nelson gave Spann a key to the city and honored him for all the things he did for the community and for his birthday.

Spann’s birthday party will take place on Saturday, January 17th at 5 p.m. at the Manning United Methodist Church.

