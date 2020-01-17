advertisement

Q. My son has a 1990 Chevy Camaro that has to be smog checked every two years and is more difficult to survive each time. What is the current year that the state stops testing this car? Do the regulations change over the years? What happens if the car doesn’t drive?

– John Weiser, Anaheim

ON. The Camaro – oh, as Honk wanted it so bad years ago – will be subjected to smog tests as long as it drives on public roads.

“Gasoline-powered vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and alternative fuel vehicles from model year 1976 require a smog check,” he said Matt Woodcheke, a spokesman for the California Department of Consumer Affairs. “Smog check requirements are set by state lawmakers and don’t adjust or fall off as a vehicle ages.”

Woodcheke added that there are exceptions: cars and trucks that are eight years old or newer with the original owner, all motorcycles and electrically powered cars and trucks.

In addition, all cars and trucks that change hands must be inspected – unless they are four years old or younger. Some diesel vehicles are exempt.

If the old Chevy starts failing the tests, your son can go to bar.ca.gov and enter the “Consumer Support Program”. The state may be able to provide funds for repairs or even buy the old Camaro to take it off the road.

Q. Why do people who already have a passport receive a certificate of authenticity from the motor vehicle authority?

– George Armerding, Irvine

ON. For most people, it’s probably about convenience.

When the new federal law comes into effect on October 1, you will either be boarded on domestic flights.

If you only fly a couple of times a year and always remember getting your passport, it would surely work. But if you fly a lot or frequently in federal institutions such as B. courthouses or military bases, it may be easier to have a real ID so that you can always have it with you.

“We recommend that you get a certificate of authenticity if you forget one of these other documents,” said Marty Greenstein, a DMV spokesman.

Many people may have chosen to get a real ID if they have to endure a DMV visit anyway. For example, most drivers usually have to come over every 15 years to personally extend their driver’s license.

