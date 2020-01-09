advertisement

An original fisherman’s house from 1941 sold for $ 3.225 million and is torn down to make room for a new family home.

The east-facing wooden house in Freshwater was only 430 square meters and practically uninhabitable, but the two-bedroom house had a sea view and was on a cliff.

It was seen by a Killara family over Christmas and sold on four days in 2020, the first sale in Freshwater that year.

Claudia Petrini of Belle Property Manly said when 21 The Drive, Freshwater first hit the market in October, it saw mostly locals and they saw no value at the $ 3.2 million level. But just before Christmas, a family with grown children inspected the hut, loved the location, and sealed the deal.

“They are renting out at the moment, but are being rebuilt on site,” said Ms. Petrini.

She added that the closer a house is to the beach, the higher the selling price.

“The 10-minute walk to the beach would be worth $ 2.6 million,” she said.

Fresh water is one of the most sought after suburbs of Sydney. The average price is $ 2.315 million, an increase of 18.7 percent in three years.

The fisherman’s house is one of the oldest houses on the northern beaches and belonged to a popular nurse named Bonnie Walter for 78 years who was 107 when she died.

Ms. Walter was a member of the Manly Hospital Auxiliary until well into the 90s and played the piano for “oldies” in an old people’s home until she was 106.

Son Don Walter said that his late mother and father Len bought the cottage from the 1920s in 1941 and built and expanded it for a growing family. They spent years in the country where Len worked on dams of the NSW government, but kept returning to The Drive in Freshwater near the coast. The old fisherman’s house was not large with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a parking lot.

“Bonnie was very popular with the neighbors and was known in the South Curl Curl Pool,” said Walter.

The cottage is only six houses from the converted Harbord Diggers Club, which offers restaurants, cafes, a gym and a pool, and has become a real destination for people nearby.

Ms. Petrini said the new-look Diggers would be very attractive in the region.

