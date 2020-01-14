advertisement

The former and current owners of the Sears department store chain have settled a month-long lawsuit.

The former department store owner Sears Holding Corp., which filed for bankruptcy in October 2018, and the current owner, Transform Holdco LLC, agreed on Friday to settle a lawsuit. As part of the settlement, Transform Holdco will pay approximately $ 18.3 million to Sears Holding Corp., including approximately $ 13 million in cash.

In early 2019, Sears Holding Co. (or “Old Sears”) agreed to sell its remaining branches to Transform Holdco, a subsidiary of Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert’s ESL Investments Inc. hedge fund, for $ 5.2 billion to sell. However, emissions between the two parties rose almost immediately.

advertisement

connected

In March 2019, just a month after the deal was signed, Old Sears filed a lawsuit against Transform, alleging that he owed more than $ 57.5 million. In May, Transform filed a complaint alleging a breach of contract by Old Sears, including a deliberate delay in seller payments and non-fulfillment of committed inventory.

In July, the New York Southern District Court instituted cash settlement for old and new Sears owners to resolve their disputes. According to a court file filed on Friday, however, the matter was at a “dead end” at the end of November. The agreement of $ 18.3 million was reached only after the appointment of an expert to oversee the December negotiations, which were “on market terms”.

The agreement has no effect on another Old Sears lawsuit against ESL and Lampert filed in April 2019 and filed in Sears Holding Corp. claims that Lampert illegally stole billions of dollars in assets and made profits for himself and his hedge fund when Sears closed 3,500 stores and cuts 250,000 jobs.

Transform Holdco has continued to close stores for Sears as it struggles to compete with major retailers such as Target and Walmart. In November, the company announced that it would close 96 Sears and Kmart doors by the end of February, leaving only 182 locations between the two nameplates. Transform continued to point to the potential for further closings, saying it would “continue to evaluate our Sears and Kmart footprint.”

advertisement