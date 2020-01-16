advertisement

The current production at Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City is one that will surely let you talk about what you’ve just experienced. Indecent is Michigan’s first production of the award-winning play Tony by writer Paula Vogel. Traverse City director Debbie Hershey explains that modern themes surround this room, which was once considered taboo.

The play presents a cast of seven actors and three musicians playing a total of 45 characters. History celebrates love, magic and hope, even in the face of the greatest adversities. It focuses on the lost Yiddish world and highlights common themes that resonate in today’s modern world.

“One of the reasons we chose this at Old Town Playhouse is because it’s so relevant to today’s themes. If you think about immigrants, the rights of LBGTQ communities, how women have been treated, at censorship. This theme of love against hate is really why we felt it was so important at this point in our history to present this piece here, “said Debbie Hershey.

advertisement

For more information on Indecent which opens Friday January 17 at the Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City, including ticket prices, click here.

advertisement